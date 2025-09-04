What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 4, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the September 4, 2025, episode of General Hospital, word of Drew’s shooting spreads quickly across Port Charles, setting off a series of tense developments. At the hospital, Lucas works to save Drew with Portia’s help, but her distraction during surgery nearly costs Drew his life before she manages to revive him.

Meanwhile, Curtis meets with Jordan and admits his marriage to Portia is beyond repair. Trina and Kai try to destroy evidence linking them and Portia to Drew, but Stella catches them in the act.

Nina offers Willow a shaky alibi, which makes Willow suspicious of her mother’s role in the shooting.

Alexis refuses to answer Dante’s questions without a lawyer present. Elsewhere, Martin tempts Lulu with a story that could boost her career, and Tracy urges Michael to cover his tracks to protect himself and Monica from the fallout of Drew’s near-fatal ordeal.

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital picks up in the aftermath of Drew’s shooting, with word of the incident quickly spreading through Port Charles.

At the hospital, Lucas springs into action as Drew is rushed into surgery. Portia assists him, though she carries visible guilt as they begin the procedure.

The situation takes a frightening turn when Portia becomes distracted during a crucial moment, and Drew flatlines on the table.

For a moment, it looks as though they have lost him, but Portia fights to bring him back and ultimately succeeds, reviving him just in time.

Meanwhile, outside the OR, Curtis meets with Jordan and admits that his marriage to Portia is beyond saving.

He explains that Portia herself believes he has a stronger connection with Jordan than with her, leaving him convinced there is no way forward.

Elsewhere, suspicion grows over who may have shot Drew. When Willow emerges as a prime suspect, Nina quickly steps in and provides her with an alibi.

However, the cover story is false, and Willow immediately realizes the danger in Nina’s actions. If their alibi is exposed as a lie, both of them could be implicated.

This leads Willow to question Nina’s motives and wonder if her mother is actually responsible for the shooting.

Meanwhile, Trina and Kai take drastic steps to eliminate evidence tying them and Portia to Drew. They set incriminating documents on fire, but Stella smells smoke and interrupts them before they can finish.

They scramble to explain themselves, and moments later, Anna arrives and requests a private conversation with Kai, raising Trina’s concern.

Once Kai steps away, Stella privately suggests to Trina that Curtis may have been the one to target Drew, believing he might have acted to protect the family.

At Alexis’ home, Dante arrives with questions. Ava and Kristina initially panic, assuming he is there to discuss an attempted murder, but instead Dante wants to know if Alexis has an alibi for the time Drew was shot.

Alexis refuses to answer without her attorney present and, after Dante leaves, tells Ava and Kristina that she spent the evening with Ric.

She makes it clear that they will back up her story and serve as her alibi.

Elsewhere, Martin meets with Lulu in secret and hints that he has a major story that could make her the top investigative journalist in Port Charles.

He explains that exposing Drew could also halt the investigation into Stella, but before he can reveal more, they are interrupted by breaking news of Drew’s condition.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy warns Brook Lynn and Michael that Monica cannot be told about Drew’s shooting because she is too fragile to handle the news.

After Brook Lynn leaves, Tracy turns her attention to Michael, pointing out that she knows he was at Drew’s place earlier that evening.

She urges him to secure an alibi quickly, warning that Monica would be devastated if he were implicated in any way. Michael later tries to track down the woman he spoke with at the bar to back up his cover, but his efforts fall short.

By the end of the day, Drew’s condition remains precarious, while secrets ripple through Port Charles.

