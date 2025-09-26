What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 26, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the September 26, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Monica’s memorial service continues to stir up emotion and conflict among the Quartermaines. Drew interrupts the service in a bid to honor Monica, only to be forcefully removed by Tracy, who later delivers an emotional tribute of her own.

At the Quartermaine mansion, family and friends gather to share stories and reflect on Monica’s life, with Gio making a meaningful appearance that strengthens his ties to the family.

Meanwhile, Drew plots revenge from his hospital bed, determined to bring down Michael and Tracy. The episode closes with heartfelt tributes, flashbacks of Monica’s life, and a shocking encounter for Tracy at the family crypt.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 26, 2025

At the church, Michael invites everyone to continue celebrating Monica’s life at the Quartermaine house. The doors then open, and Drew appears in a wheelchair.

He insists that he wants to be a part of the gathering and honor Monica.

Jason wants to stop him, but Tracy takes the lead and goes to confront Drew. She tells him he has no right to be there.

Drew argues that Monica considered him her son, but Tracy rejects his claim, pushes him out of the sanctuary, and tells him his presence is detested.

Back inside, Tracy admits that removing Drew felt good before taking her turn to speak. Fighting back tears, she recalls initially believing Monica didn’t belong in their family but ultimately respecting and loving her after years of clashes.

Tracy calls Monica the best of them and vows that the Quartermaine house will remain hers.

At the hospital, Martin tells Drew he was thrown out of the service. Drew fumes, saying Monica once loved him, but the Quartermaines have erased that connection. Realizing he is not truly family, he plots revenge and considers telling the police that Michael shot him, even though he doesn’t remember that night. He declares he will destroy Michael and Tracy.

Back at the mansion, Laura tells the Quartermaines that Monica would have enjoyed Tracy’s handling of Drew. In the kitchen, Olivia prepares food and tells Dante she hopes Gio shows up.

Dante later checks on Brook Lynn, who admits that Gio’s anger stings, but he urges her to keep showing up for him.

On the porch, Lulu reminds Jason that Monica always kept his presence alive when he was gone, while Stella praises Tracy for her moving speech.

Gio arrives at the house and offers condolences, saying he wishes he knew Monica better. Tracy reassures him that Monica admired him, and Gio admits that today made him proud to be part of the family.

He bonds with Ned over music, while Olivia feels his visit proves he understands what matters.

As the family continues sharing stories, Tracy slips away to the Quartermaine crypt, where she finds the door ajar and a mysterious woman standing inside.

When Tracy demands answers, the woman tells her she has been waiting a long time to meet her.

The day ends with the family toasting to Monica. Jason lingers alone on the staircase, promising Monica he will never lose her.

Flashbacks of Monica with Alan and her children are shown before her photo is placed on the hospital’s memory wall beside Alan’s.

