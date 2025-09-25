What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 25, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the September 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Port Charles gathers to honor Monica Quartermaine at her memorial service, bringing together family, friends, and colleagues for an emotional farewell.

Jason stands at the forefront, greeting guests and reflecting on Monica’s unconditional love, while Ned, Laura, Liz, and Lucy share moving memories that highlight her legacy as a doctor, mother, and community leader.

Flashbacks underscore Monica’s resilience through personal struggles and her role as the anchor of the Quartermaine family.

At the same time, Drew wrestles with regrets and insists on saying goodbye despite the family rift. Tracy refuses to speak, pushing Jason and later Michael to deliver heartfelt eulogies that capture Monica’s impact on their lives.

The service, intended as a celebration rather than a sad goodbye, closes with a dramatic turn when Drew bursts in, leaving everyone stunned.

The episode opens at the church, where Jason looks at a large photo of Monica. Liz enters, and they hug. She tells him she came early in case he needed help. Jason shares that Michael is with him, and Liz is relieved he has support, knowing Sonny and Carly are not attending.

Liz reflects on how happy Monica was during the past year with Jason living at the Quartermaine mansion.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Ned stares at Monica’s photo and remembers one of their talks. Olivia joins him, asking how he is holding up. Ned admits it feels unreal, and Olivia cries that the mansion will always be Monica’s house.

Dante, Chase, and Brook Lynn come into the foyer. Chase leaves to assist Michael at the church, while the others prepare to travel together.

Olivia checks if Ned has Monica’s letter, which he confirms. Tracy appears upstairs, urging everyone to stop waiting and go say goodbye.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Martin visits Drew and sees him dressed in a suit. Drew explains he is attending Monica’s memorial.

Martin reminds him that the service is private and questions his health, but Drew insists Monica was his mother and that he has a right to be there.

He admits regret over ignoring her last phone call, believing she was siding with the family, and says he will not let anger stop him from saying goodbye.

At the church, Laura arrives and comforts Jason, calling Monica both a community pillar and her friend. Lulu hugs Michael, recalling how Monica once gave her a place to stay.

Portia and Stella arrive, offering condolences. Michael offers to handle hosting duties, but Jason insists he will personally thank attendees.

More guests arrive, including Kristina, Lucy, Felicia, and Gio. Felicia recalls Monica’s role in Maxie’s heart transplant, and Lucy praises her brilliance as a doctor. Laura tells Lulu she plans to speak from the heart, recalling how Monica inspired her to return to school.

Gio pays his respects, saying Monica welcomed him even before learning they were related.

When Tracy arrives, Jason supports her, and the family takes their seats. Ned opens the service, thanking everyone for attending and reading Monica’s letter, in which she asks them to share memories and be happy. Olivia and Tracy recall Christmases and moments with Monica.

Liz speaks about Monica’s devotion as a doctor and grandmother. Laura remembers first meeting Monica as a teenager at the hospital and later witnessing Edward’s respect for her.

Tracy recalls Monica’s love for her father. Lucy then delivers an unscheduled speech, recalling their rivalry, Alan, and their shared passion for the Nurses Ball, but ultimately honoring Monica’s strength.

Tracy refuses to speak, prompting Jason to step up. He recalls pushing Monica away after his accident, but says that even then, she showered him with unconditional love.

He becomes emotional and puts his hand on her casket, telling Monica he loves her.

Michael follows, recalling Monica’s devotion to him and his children, calling himself lucky to have had her as a grandmother.

As he ends, Drew enters in a wheelchair, startling everyone as he and Michael stare at one another.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.