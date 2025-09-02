What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 2, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the September 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital, tensions in Port Charles reach a breaking point as Drew Cain’s enemies close in on him. The fallout from his blackmail schemes and manipulation spreads through multiple families, with Curtis and Alexis both agreeing that Drew poses an ongoing threat to their loved ones.

Trina confides in Kai about her mother’s secret and enlists his help in finding evidence against Drew, while Portia and Nina bond over their mutual anger toward him.

Carly rages after learning Drew is back with Willow, who insists she needs him to regain custody of her children despite Chase’s warnings.

Meanwhile, Michael and Kristina react to the shocking discovery of Judge Herrin’s body, raising suspicions about corruption and foul play.

By nightfall, the drama takes a deadly turn when Drew returns home, and gets ambushed and shot twice, leaving his fate uncertain.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 2, 2025

The day begins with Curtis visiting Alexis to thank her for helping secure Stella’s release. Alexis warns him that Drew will not let the matter drop, and if he keeps pursuing it, Stella may end up on trial.

Curtis realizes that the only way this situation ends is if Drew is out of the picture.

Alexis reveals that Drew has served restraining orders against her and Sam’s family, using his political influence to punish his enemies. Both agree they will do whatever it takes to protect their families.

At Drew’s office, Trina turns to Kai for help. She explains how Drew is blackmailing her mother with proof that she tampered with Heather’s blood test results.

Kai believes Portia was only protecting herself and calls Drew evil. Trina insists that Drew has a hard copy of the evidence, and Kai thinks he knows where it is, though it is not in the office.

Meanwhile, at The Brown Dog, Portia meets Nina. Portia admits that Drew’s leverage over her destroyed her marriage, but also left her free from fear.

Nina tells Portia that Drew cannot be allowed to keep hurting their loved ones. Portia agrees, saying no one will be free while Drew is alive.

In Carly’s office, Liz arrives just in time to hear Carly threaten Drew. Drew claims Carly is angry because he and Willow are back together, shocking Carly.

After Drew leaves, Carly asks Liz to confirm if he is telling the truth. Liz admits that he is, and explains that Willow’s desperation to reunite with her children has made her vulnerable.

Carly refuses to feel sympathy and insists Drew must be removed from the picture.

At the hospital, Chase tells Willow he has spoken with the judge in her custody case. Willow thanks him but reveals she is back with Drew because of his power.

Chase urges her to prove she is responsible without Drew, but she doubts the judge’s advice is enough. Drew interrupts, dismissing Chase’s interference, and Willow continues to put her trust in him despite looking uncertain.

Elsewhere, Kristina visits Michael at Aurora. He explains concerns that the judge in his custody case may have been compromised.

Their conversation is interrupted when Sonny is called to the docks by Rocco and Danny, who have found a body.

Anna and Dante arrive to investigate, and the body is identified as Judge Herrin. She shows signs of strangulation.

Back at Aurora, Michael informs Kristina of the judge’s death. Carly calls to warn him about Willow’s reunion with Drew.

As night falls, Trina and Kai sneak into Drew’s house to search his safe, but are forced to hide when he returns. Drew takes out a photo of himself with Willow and places Lila’s ring beside it.

Suddenly, a gunshot rings out. Drew collapses, shot in the back, and a second bullet is fired into him, leaving him for dead.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.