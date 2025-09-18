What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 18, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the September 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital, emotions run high across Port Charles as multiple storylines unfold. Britt makes a surprising return to the hospital, seeking prescriptions and confronting her past while clashing with Liz, Lucas, Terry, and Portia over her future.

At Bobbie’s, Lulu talks to Charlotte about visiting Valentin in prison, while Rocco continues to feel guilty about Outback’s disappearance. Over at the stables, Molly promises to keep Cody’s secret about the dog and reflects on her own misstep. Meanwhile, Gio visits Sonny to request $10,000, leading to tense moments with Dante and a reminder about family ties.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Jason and Tracy face heartbreak as they process Monica’s sudden death and reminisce about her lasting impact on their lives.

By the end of the day, connections are tested, secrets are kept, and Port Charles families struggle with grief, loyalty, and unexpected reunions.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 18, 2025

The episode opens at the hospital as Britt approaches Liz, asking her to have her prescriptions filled. Liz refuses to bend the rules, insisting that Britt needs to see a doctor and wait her turn like everyone else.

When Lucas discovers his next patient is Britt, he reluctantly agrees to treat her.

Britt explains she has been managing her Huntington’s disease with an experimental drug, but no longer has access to it. Lucas performs an exam, notes that she is showing no symptoms, and remarks on what seems like a miracle.

Britt insists her symptoms will return and that she needs her prescriptions. Lucas agrees to write them, but warns that the medication will be costly without insurance.

Afterward, Britt visits Terry and Portia, who are stunned to see her alive. She explains that her employer faked her death, but she cannot reveal details about her past work.

Terry and Portia stress that falsified records create serious problems, though Portia softens and says they may be able to find her something.

By the end of the day, Britt accepts a probationary intake position in the ER, despite feeling it is beneath her. At Bobbie’s, Lulu meets Charlotte after she has been hanging flyers for Outback.

Lulu raises the subject of Valentin, asking how Charlotte feels about visiting him in prison.

Charlotte is hesitant but admits she wants to see him, even if it will be difficult. When Rocco arrives, he blames himself for Outback’s disappearance. Lulu comforts him, reminding him that Outback is resilient and that they will find her.

Later, Charlotte hugs Lulu and calls her the best mom, leaving Lulu smiling.

At the stables, Molly visits Cody while he tends to Outback. She realizes the dog is being kept a secret and promises not to say anything, though she advises him to be more careful. Molly apologizes for previously telling Liz about his situation with Kristina and Ava.

Cody forgives her, and Molly departs after assuring him she will not reveal the dog’s presence.

Elsewhere, Gio visits Sonny, who is hosting a cookout. Gio requests $10,000, explaining it is connected to Outback’s reward. Sonny agrees to help and encourages him to stay for the gathering.

Gio hesitates to stay there when Kristina and Dante arrive, but Donna convinces him to remain. Dante later talks to Kristina about reconnecting with his son.

She encourages him to focus on building a relationship gradually.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Jason and Tracy face the devastating news that Monica has passed away in her sleep. Jason reports her death, and paramedics confirm it.

He and Tracy grieve together, recalling Monica’s strength, humor, and her importance to the family. Tracy shares memories of Monica’s devotion to Jason, comforting him as they both mourn her loss.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.