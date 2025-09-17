What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 17, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the September 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital, tensions escalate across Port Charles as secrets, confrontations, and shocking news shake multiple storylines.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Willow clashes with Michael and Tracy after attempting to use Monica’s back-to-school ritual as a way to see Wiley and Scout, leading to harsh words and renewed custody tensions.

Jason receives troubling updates from Tracy and later delivers devastating news about Monica’s fate. Meanwhile, Cody hides his dog, Outback, from Tracy while struggling with Dante’s anger over Britt’s unexpected return.

Carly confronts Jason about keeping secrets involving Michael, only to be stunned by Britt’s presence in his life.

Elsewhere, Chase debates whether to reveal incriminating evidence to Willow, while Kai and Trina worry about what they left behind at Drew’s house.

In Australia, Joss and Vaughn face the reality of their looming separation. By episode’s end, grief and uncertainty hang heavy over Port Charles.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 17, 2025