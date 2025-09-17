What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 17, 2025

The September 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital begins with Cody at his place, reading the news while talking to his dog, Outback.
He warns her to keep quiet so Tracy will not find out she is there. At the Quartermaine mansion, Dante returns from a run and talks with Chase in the kitchen about the Judge Herrin case.
Chase theorizes that Drew bribed the judge and wanted Willow’s children gone so he could have her to himself, which could give him a motive to kill the judge.
Dante points out that if the bribe surfaced, Michael and Willow would also have a motive to shoot Drew.
In the foyer, Wiley shows Brook Lynn, Michael, and Tracy his outfit for the first day of school before Willow and Scout arrive.
Wiley rushes to Willow, who explains that Scout wants to visit Monica for good luck. Wiley asks to go as well, but Tracy refuses.
Brook Lynn takes the kids upstairs, leaving Willow to argue with Michael and Tracy. Willow accuses Michael of siding against her, while Michael insists she is unfit to be a mother.
She threatens that when Drew goes to prison, she will ensure Michael never sees his children again.
Meanwhile, Britt wakes up in Jason’s room above Bobbie’s and grows frustrated when she is locked out after showering.
At the diner, Carly asks Jason to protect Michael, fearing he might be guilty of shooting Drew. Their talk is interrupted when Britt appears in a towel, surprising Carly.
Jason explains that Britt only stayed in his room for the night. Tracy then calls Jason, urging him to return to the mansion. After Jason leaves, Carly clashes with Britt, who mocks Carly’s bond with Jason.
Back at the mansion, Chase struggles over whether to tell Willow what he knows, as Brook Lynn warns he could lose his job for revealing evidence. She assures him she will support him no matter what.
In the stables, Dante visits Cody, revealing Britt is alive and back in town. Cody is stunned, while Dante vents his anger at Britt’s deception.
At the mansion, Jason arrives to hear Tracy say she saw Michael fleeing the scene the night Drew was shot. She also asks Jason to break the news about Drew to Monica.
Later, Jason returns with red eyes and informs Tracy that Monica has died.
Elsewhere, Kai meets Trina at the café, worrying that his prints are on a bat he left at Drew’s. In Australia, Joss and Vaughn acknowledge their relationship must end as his departure looms.
The episode closes with Willow sneaking back into the Quartermaine kitchen, caught by Chase as Kai realizes the dangerous evidence he left behind.
Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.