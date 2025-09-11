What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 11, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the September 11, 2025, episode of General Hospital, several explosive developments shake Port Charles. Britt makes a shocking return, waking up on a plane beside Jason and later arriving at the hospital, leaving everyone stunned.

Jason presses her for answers about her time away, while she keeps her secrets close.

Carly tries to reason with Drew, but their confrontation turns ugly as he threatens to implicate Michael, who is already under Dante’s scrutiny after presenting Jacinda as his alibi.

Curtis provides a statement to Anna but lands on the suspect list when his alibi falls apart, while Portia urges Trina to stay out of the growing chaos.

Nina advises Lulu to get ahead of Brennan’s manipulations with Charlotte, while Obrecht tends to Rocco after an accident.

By the end, Anna confronts Carly about Jack Brennan, only for Jason and Britt to walk back into their lives, sparking shock and disbelief.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 11, 2025

Today on General Hospital, Britt wakes up beside Jason on a plane. Jason presses her about her time in Croatia, but she insists she was working on a cold fusion research project.

He doubts her story, warning her about Jack Brennan and the WSB’s interest in the lab. Jason tells Britt she will have to face people who thought she was dead, but also assures her she does not have to hide from him.

At Portia’s office, Trina asks if Drew is the only one who knows her secret. She wants to help, but Portia refuses, saying she won’t live in fear. They embrace as Trina accepts her stance.

Meanwhile, Carly arrives at the hospital demanding to see Drew. Lucas stops her, reminding her that she threatened Drew’s life.

In Drew’s room, Willow assures him she’s relieved he survived and reveals Tracy saved him by calling 911. Drew credits his strength and love for his family.

Later, Carly confronts Drew about Scout, asking if she can stay with the Quartermaines. Drew refuses and accuses her of neglecting her own child.

Their argument escalates as Drew accuses Carly of possibly shooting him. Carly storms out, furious. Anna questions Curtis, who arrives with Martin as counsel.

Curtis explains his timeline, but his alibi places him alone at The Savoy during Drew’s shooting, putting him high on Anna’s suspect list.

At The Metro Court, Dante visits Jacinda, only to find Michael there. Michael claims Jacinda is his alibi, but Dante suspects he paid her to cover for him.

Jacinda insists they were together until 10:30 p.m., but Dante presses Michael privately, saying he doesn’t believe him.

Elsewhere, Nina advises Lulu to consider letting Charlotte see Valentin before Brennan forces the issue. At the café, Obrecht runs into Rocco and Charlotte.

When Rocco gets hurt chasing his dog, he requires stitches, and Obrecht calls Lulu. Lulu, Dante, and Nina meet them at the hospital, grateful for Obrecht’s care.

Curtis later tells Portia that until an arrest is made, they need to act like their marriage is strong. Back at the Metro Court, Jacinda warns Michael that Dante may keep digging and suggests they refine their story.

At the PCPD, Carly admits to Anna that she threatened Drew, though she claims she was with Jack Brennan that night. Anna warns her not to trust him. Jason suddenly walks in, leading to Britt’s dramatic return at the hospital. Liz, Dante, Nina, Obrecht, and Lulu are stunned as Britt announces she is alive, leaving everyone reeling. Obrecht faints from shock, closing the episode.

