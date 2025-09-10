What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 10, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the September 10, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Drew’s recovery sparks fresh drama. While Lucas rules out paralysis, Drew’s bitterness alienates those around him, and suspicions continue to swirl about who shot him.

Curtis, Michael, and others face scrutiny, with Anna and Dante pressing for answers and Chase digging deeper into Curtis’s alibi.

Meanwhile, Willow struggles with her custody battle after losing legal counsel and debates whether relying on Drew is her only option.

Portia ends her budding romance with Isaiah, choosing her daughter’s well-being over personal happiness.

Trina finally opens up to Emma about the weight of her family’s secrets and Drew’s blackmail, gaining much-needed support.

Elsewhere, Carly advises Lulu on handling Charlotte’s request to see Valentin, while Jack makes Nina a risky offer tied to Charlotte and the WSB. By day’s end, Drew stirs awake to find Willow by his side.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 10, 2025

The episode begins at the hospital, where Chase arrives and learns Drew is awake. He finds Willow, who admits she has not seen Drew and is avoiding him.

Willow confesses she is confused but believes Drew is still her best chance to regain custody of her children. Chase argues she does not need Drew.

Nearby, Lucas and Liz discuss Drew’s condition and the police presence. Liz admits she is avoiding the authorities because she heard Carly threatened to kill Drew the night he was shot.

Lucas brushes it off, noting Carly makes threats when angry. Liz insists she will not volunteer information but will tell the truth if questioned.

Isaiah then visits Portia in her office. She admits she regrets saving Drew after what he has done to her family, though Isaiah praises her professionalism.

Portia also reveals she enjoyed her night with Isaiah but cannot pursue a relationship since she is his boss and has her daughter to consider. Isaiah accepts her decision, though he leaves the door open for the future.

In Drew’s room, Curtis listens as Drew suggests Michael may have shot him, but admits he cannot be sure. Curtis warns Drew that his attacker may return.

After Curtis exits, Lucas informs Drew about his surgery, explaining there may be long-term complications.

Drew fears paralysis, but tests confirm no loss of feeling. Drew thanks God, but Lucas reminds him to thank Portia.

Tension rises as Lucas makes it clear his loyalty lies with Carly and Michael, not Drew. Elsewhere in the halls, Liz tells Willow that Ric has left town, leaving her without legal counsel.

Willow panics, realizing she needs a new lawyer. Chase later presses Curtis about his whereabouts the night of the shooting, but Curtis refuses to answer without a lawyer.

At Lulu’s, Carly visits to discuss Charlotte. Lulu explains that her boyfriend wants Charlotte to see Valentin. Carly advises her to let Charlotte decide, warning she could resent her mother otherwise. Lulu remains unconvinced.

At the Port Charles Grill, Jack meets Nina and asks for her help persuading Lulu. Nina refuses to manipulate Charlotte and questions whether visiting Valentin is best. Jack later hints that if Nina cooperates, the WSB could help both her and Willow when needed.

At the PCPD, Michael meets with Anna, Dante, and his lawyer, Marco. Michael recounts his alibi, mentioning time at the grill with Jacinda Brackin. Anna and Dante note his story but remain suspicious.

At the internet café, Kai informs Trina of Drew’s condition. After Kai leaves, Emma comforts Trina, who finally shares her burdens about Drew and her family.

The episode ends as Kai visits Drew, who asks for a favor, and later Willow enters Drew’s room, where he wakes to see her.

