What happened on General Hospital? Recap for September 3, 2025

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, General Hospital delivers high-stakes drama on multiple fronts. Tracy makes a shocking discovery when she finds Drew critically wounded after being shot, forcing her to call for emergency help while Dante and Anna begin piecing together evidence from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Kai and Trina stumble upon Drew but flee the house with incriminating documents, worried their presence could raise suspicion.

At the same time, tensions escalate overseas as Joss and Vaughn remain captives of Pascal, only for Britt to secretly intervene and hand them a tool for escape before getting caught herself.

Back in Port Charles, Willow’s erratic behavior raises concerns at the hospital, while Michael doubles down on protecting his children from her influence.

Carly leans on Jack, fearing she may have misjudged Drew, unaware of the danger he faces. As Drew undergoes life-saving surgery, the list of suspects continues to grow.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on September 3, 2025

At The Five Poppies, Joss and Vaughn remain tied up in a small room. Pascal demands to know who else knows they are there. Joss insists no one does, while Vaughn says they report only to Brennan.

Pascal warns that if the code they gave him fails, both will be eliminated. Outside, Britt observes, then slips into the room.

Joss begs for her help and is stunned to see her alive. Britt says no one can know she is there, but discreetly hands Joss a tool before leaving.

Pascal catches Britt exiting and questions her. She deflects, warning him about drawing unwanted attention, and storms off. Joss later discovers Britt has given her manicure scissors.

At the Paris airport, Jason’s flight is delayed. He calls Danny to update him, then thinks about past conversations with Britt. Back at the resort, Britt attempts to call Jason using a burner phone but cannot get a signal.

At his office, Jack meets with Colette, who declares the mission a failure and volunteers to clean up Vaughn and Joss’s mess.

Brennan authorizes it, and Colette leaves upset, seemingly jealous of Jack’s relationship with Carly.

Carly then confides in Jack, admitting she made a mistake trusting Drew and fears she may be wrong about him, too.

Jack admits he cannot promise never to hurt her, but assures her he wants them to work. They kiss, and Carly thanks him for his honesty.

At the hospital, Lucas looks for Willow, who has disappeared mid-shift. Liz worries she walked out. Anna consults Chase, who theorizes that Drew may have had a motive to kill the judge, as the judge gave Willow options to regain custody without Drew’s help.

Willow soon returns, soaked from the rain, claiming she went for a walk. Liz warns her to refocus, while Lucas tells Liz not to let Willow’s decline affect her.

Later, Chase informs Willow that Drew has been shot, and she faints.

At Drew’s home, Kai and Trina find Drew bleeding but alive. Trina wants to help him, but Kai insists they must leave. When a car arrives, they escape out the back.

Michael then returns home to comfort Wiley, who fears losing his father. Michael reassures him, then tells Brook Lynn he must keep his children safe from Willow, who has gone back to Drew.

Tracy arrives at Drew’s house, discovers him wounded, and calls 911. Paramedics rush him to the hospital. Anna and Dante arrive, examine the scene, and find signs of forced exit, an open safe, and a bat left behind.

At the hospital, Liz and Lucas work to stabilize Drew as Portia scrubs in. Lucas warns that the bullets are dangerously close to Drew’s spine, risking paralysis.

The episode ends as Jason nearly boards his plane when Britt finally reaches him by phone, but the call cuts out. Pascal then catches her, furious that she has gone too far.

