What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 9, 2025

Tony DiMera (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 9, 2025, Tony kept Gabi uneasy with his schemes, while the DiMera family drama continued across Salem.

Xander and Philip looked back on their rocky past, trying to build trust again. Meanwhile, EJ’s hospital project raised suspicions from Rafe and Chad, showing how shaky the family’s balance of power was.

Stephanie celebrated a career milestone with Alex, but work troubles quickly pulled them back in. Chad and Cat grew closer, and the episode ended with Tony welcoming Theo back to town.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tony pushes Gabi’s buttons

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Tony blamed Gabi for not being careful about the planted bug.

She feared their deal was in trouble, but he assured her she’d still get what she wanted, though his tone felt ominous.

After she left, Tony got a secretive call from Rita about someone new coming to Salem, hinting at major changes ahead.

Xander and Philip confront the past

At Titan-DiMera, Xander told Philip about his anger management therapy and efforts to make peace. He admitted he still couldn’t forgive Sarah.

The brothers recalled their troubled past but agreed they needed to work together for the company.

A security check showed no more bugs, so they moved ahead with their co-CEO deal, though their uneasy truce still felt shaky.

Rafe digs into EJ’s scheme

Rafe kept digging into EJ’s hospital project with Cat’s help. The blueprints and permits looked fine, but he didn’t trust them. He reminded Cat of EJ’s shady past and warned her not to be fooled by his charm.

EJ claimed the work was for goodwill, but Rafe believed he had hidden motives and was determined to expose him.

Chad challenges EJ

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Chad questioned EJ about the blueprints and his real motives. EJ dismissed his doubts, claiming the project was for the community.

Chad wasn’t fully convinced but asked EJ to treat Cat kindly, admitting they were growing closer.

EJ mocked his romance, amused by Chad’s feelings. But EJ’s cold response suggested his plans were bigger than he admitted.

Stephanie and Alex celebrate before a clash

At Stephanie’s apartment, she was thrilled to learn her book became a bestseller. Alex pushed her to celebrate and even suggested a press event.

Their happy moment turned romantic until EJ and Xander called them to Titan-DiMera.

Xander accused Stephanie of planting the bug, pointing to her ties with Alex and EJ. The claim wasn’t proven, but it put suspicion on her and left Alex caught in the middle.

Gabi fishes for information

Gabi met Philip in the square for drinks and asked a bit too much about his progress with Xander. Philip noticed her curiosity but let it go.

He admitted he and Xander were rebuilding trust, partly because of her advice. They toasted, but Philip warned the spy would pay. Gabi hid her worry with a smile.

EJ’s idea and Stephanie’s pushback

EJ pitched naming the new hospital wing the “DiMera Family Free Clinic,” but Stephanie warned it would hurt his image. She suggested the “Dr. Tom Horton Clinic” instead.

EJ reluctantly agreed, though his secret plans could still damage the Horton name.

In the square, Chad and Cat talked about EJ and their relationship. She was unsure but felt better about them. Their moment was interrupted when EJ and Rafe clashed nearby.

Back at the mansion, Tony welcomed Theo, who returned curious about Tony’s proposal. Tony’s sly smile showed this reunion was part of a bigger plan.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

