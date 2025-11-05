Thomasin McKenzie and Ansel Elgort unite for the new Hollywood biopic, Dinner with Audrey

Audrey Hepburn and husband Mel Ferrerat the Bel Air Hotel on Mar. 27, 1957 in Los Angeles, California . (Photo by Richard C. Miller/Getty Images)

Ansel Elgort and Thomasin McKenzie will appear in the upcoming Hollywood biopic Dinner with Audrey, as stated by Deadline on November 3, 2025. The film, starring Michael Shannon, will explore Hepburn and Givenchy's relationship over one magical night in Paris.

As stated by IMDb, the official synopsis of the biopic reads,

"Follows the 40-year friendship between Audrey Hepburn and designer Count Hubert de Givenchy, centered around one magical, fashion-filled night in Paris."

The Wayfarer Studios, Hyde Park Entertainment, and Mad Chance Productions film are going to portray the story of Audrey Hepburn's friendship with Count Hubert de Givenchy. Palm Royale and The Eyes of Tammy Faye director Abe Sylvia directed the film. Kara Holden's screenplay recounts the magical night that led to one of Hollywood's most famous fashion partnerships.

Dinner with Audrey: Know more about this biopic

The biopic will focus on the one evening that led to an unplanned friendship between Audrey Hepburn and Count Hubert de Givenchy. The main storyline describes Hepburn's entrance into de Givenchy's Parisian atelier. Quite expectedly, De Givenchy's exquisite designs became Hepburn's signature style and eventually, it turned out to be a decades-long partnership.

The film will feature Hepburn and de Givenchy's most famous collaborations, including Breakfast at Tiffany's, Charade, and Funny Face. Hepburn won the 1954 Oscar for Best Actress in Roman Holiday wearing Givenchy. The upcoming film will resent how their love and professional respect made the pair a milestone in Hollywood.

Hepburn and Givenchy met at a Paris dinner in the summer of 1953, starting their lifelong partnership. Givenchy was 26 and working on his fourth collection when a “Miss Hepburn” requested to meet him. Instead of Katharine Hepburn, he was surprised when Audrey Hepburn entered his studio. This meeting began a close friendship and professional partnership that would forever change fashion and Hollywood. The plot of Dinner with Audrey is unknown, but this evening is the biopic's heart, which would define Hepburn's wardrobe for decades.

The film doesn't cover all the major aspects of a person's life like most biopics. Instead, it highlights the late actress's long friendship with Count Hubert de Givenchy, the French fashion designer who founded Givenchy.

Dinner with Audrey: Exploring the talents behind the Scenes

The film brings together a team of talented producers and a director with a proven track record. Michael Shannon is rumored to play a major role alongside Ansel Elgort and Thomasin McKenzie. The trio will recreate one of Hollywood's most legendary friendships, so their chemistry will be crucial to this story.

Elgort appeared in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, Edgar Wright's Baby Driver, The Fault in Our Stars, Divergent, and HBO Max's Tokyo Vice. Quadrophenia, Pete Townshend's rock ballet, is his next role at New York City Center. Brookside Artist Management and CAA represent Elgort. Kara Holden's screenplay will capture Hepburn's elegance and wit, with Ansel Elgort and Thomasin McKenzie bringing their chemistry to the iconic duo's story, while Michael Shannon is expected to play a major role

Director Abe Sylvia wrote Palm Royale and The Eyes of Tammy Faye's storylines. Dinner with Audrey will portray the Hepburn-Givenchy relationship, balancing historical accuracy and the emotions connected to the same. Sylvia's project will give audiences a unique look at Audrey Hepburn and her designer.

Kara Holden seems to depict Hepburn's elegance and wit perfectly which influenced her on-screen and real-life style, along with Ansel Elgort and Thomasin McKenzie's star power. On Clouds and Carrie Pibly, Holden demonstrated her ability to write complex emotional scenes. Her Dinner with Audrey screenplay will shed new light on these fashion icons.