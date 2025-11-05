Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 5, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! fans generally get treated with so many interesting questions on any given episode, and the 42nd season's episode on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, brings another exciting challenge to the beloved trivia show. This season's Final Jeopardy! (Season 42, Game 43) category is "11th Century Europe," a historically significant period. For the final round, contestants need to name a building that hosted royal funerals and coronations one year after its consecration in the last round answer.

Jeopardy!'s trivia and its contestants have drawn in audiences for decades. Today's episode features three players competing for the title of champion. Allegra Kuney, Sofia Meisburger, and Joseph Evans are the contestants for tonight’s episode.

The correct response to the Final Jeopardy! clue is "What is Westminster Abbey?" After its December 1065 consecration, this church became a historical landmark. Edward the Confessor, its founder, was buried there. William the Conqueror was crowned there on Christmas Day 1066. The coronation of English monarchs has made Westminster Abbey one of England's most important cultural and historical sites.

Jeopardy! episode glimpses from November 5, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy Round

Contestants face challenges on various topics in the first round. Players must quickly recall facts and make strategic bets in history and literature categories to maximize earnings. The pace is fast and competition is fierce as contestants try to make an impression.

Double Jeopardy Round

Contestants face higher stakes and difficulty in Double Jeopardy! Players can wager big money and face harder questions. This round is crucial because it tests contestants' knowledge and pressure tolerance.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer and Solution

The Final Jeopardy! clue, 11th Century Europe

"Within one year of its consecration, this building hosted a royal funeral & 1 or 2 coronations."

Correct response: What is Westminster Abbey?

After it was dedicated on December 28, 1065, Westminster Abbey quickly became the place where important royal events took place. The abbey's founder, Edward the Confessor, died soon after it was dedicated. On Christmas Day 1066, William the Conqueror was crowned there. This answer stresses how important the abbey has been to British history for a long time.

Tonight's Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Allegra Kuney

Allegra Kuney, who is from New Brunswick, New Jersey, and is working on her Ph.D., is very good at what she does. Allegra is smart and loves trivia, so she's ready for the hard questions that Jeopardy! gives her. Her academic background came to her rescue, staying under pressure and she answers questions in a smart way across a wide range of topics.

Sofia Meisburger

DC proposal writer Sofia Meisburger joins Jeopardy! with a sharp mind and diverse knowledge. A proposal writer, she pays attention to detail and research, which helps in the fast-paced world. Her quick adaptation to difficult categories makes her a strong contender today.

Joseph Evans

Joseph Evans, a middle school history teacher from Beltsville, Maryland, is the returning champion of today’s episode. He brought a total of $15,529 from his previous victory. His history teaching experience helps him answer many historical questions. He's handled Jeopardy pressure before! He's looking to win again against Allegra and Sofia.

Tonight's Jeopardy! will feature Joseph Evans, Allegra Kuney, and Sofia Meisburger performing their knowledge and skills. For those looking to catch the latest episode, Jeopardy! airs on major networks across the U.S. and is available for streaming on platforms like Hulu and Peacock.