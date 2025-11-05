Physical: Asia: Team strategy under spotlight as Philippines’ Ray Querubin & Justin Coveney fail to coordinate in Totem Hold

Eloni Vunakece from Team Australia, Physical: Asia (Image via Getty)

In Episode 6 of Physical: Asia, the Team Representative Match continued with the grueling Stone Totem Endurance round, exposing the weaknesses in the Philippines’ coordination as teammates Ray Querubin and Justin Coveney failed to maintain balance under pressure.

The match, which followed Australia’s victory in the Pillar Vaulting challenge, tested grip, strength, and teamwork—qualities that quickly unraveled for Team Philippines as they struggled to stay centered during the 135 kg totem hold.

The Stone Totem endurance match on Physical: Asia

The arena fell silent as the Master announced,



“Physical: Asia. Team Representative Match. Game 2. Stone Totem Endurance match contestants, please enter the arena.”



Each team was required to select two representatives to stand back-to-back and hold up four stone totems weighing 135 kilograms in total.

The challenge would eliminate any team that allowed even one totem to touch the ground.

For Team Philippines, strongman Ray Querubin and hybrid athlete Justin Coveney stepped forward.

Mark from their team said,



“We thought that Justin and Ray would be perfect for that position because they’re our two biggest guys. So we really needed them for that position.”



Robyn added,



“They’re both very strong, and not only physically, but mentally. So I just had a feeling that we would win it.”



Across the arena, Team Australia’s Eloni Vunakece and Robert Whittaker prepared their stance, while Team Korea fielded ssireum champion Kim Min-jae and wrestler Choi Eun-sil.

As the whistle sounded, the weight of the totems immediately tested each team’s synchronization.

“Pull,” one competitor said as the clang of the stones echoed.

But problems began to show almost immediately. “Bro, center,” Coveney said, adjusting the load.



He later admitted, “I think it really hurt us early on when we were conducting the challenge. Because Justin’s not a strongman athlete, so I have to tell him, get the balance, find the center, um, and then hold it from there.”



Querubin nodded silently through the strain, but their coordination wavered as they tried to reset their footing.

Mark urged,



“All day, guys, all day. You got this, come on.”



Robyn cheered,



“You’ve easily got this.”



Nearby, the Korean duo found their rhythm.



“Why don’t we ack take a side?” Min-jae advised Eun-sil. “Which is your good side?”



Eun-sil replied,



“I don’t know. Wait, I think my left side’s weaker.”



Despite early slips, they recovered by alternating sides and supporting each other’s weight.

As minutes ticked by, the Philippines began to falter.



“The Philippines is shaking again!” shouted an observer.



Ray held it together while his teammate struggled.

Coveney, panting, whispered, “Thanks, bro.” Querubin replied, “Yeah.”

Their hands trembled under the mounting tension.



“Bro, my hand’s about to come off,” Coveney gasped. “My hand’s about to come off. This side! This side!”



Ray urged, “No, don’t…” as they tried to stabilize the weight. Seconds later, the totem slipped.

“Ah, f**!*” Coveney shouted as the stone hit the floor. “Lean forward!” a teammate groaned, but it was too late—the Philippines’ run had ended.

As Team Korea held firm and Team Australia steadied their balance, the Filipino duo collapsed to their knees.



“I couldn’t hold on. I slipped,” Coveney admitted. “Not that easy. We didn’t really hit our limit. It was quite premature when it ended. It’s just the jolting caused loosening of the grip.”



Querubin echoed his disappointment quietly, adding,



“It is the two of us failing this second round.”



Across the arena, Team Korea cheered, “Number one in Korea means number one in Asia!” while Team Australia finished first.

The Koreans took second, regaining points lost in the earlier event.

Pressure and coordination define Physical: Asia’s second game

The challenge was not only a test of raw strength but of balance and mutual awareness.

For Team Philippines, the Stone Totem Endurance round became the defining low point of Episode 6—a breakdown in strategy, not strength. Their inability to find a common rhythm in the Physical: Asia arena cost them the chance to recover after a difficult start.

When the results were announced—Australia first, Korea second, the Philippines last—it left Ray and Justin reflecting on the round that got away.

As the teams regrouped for the next challenge on Physical: Asia, the scoreboard read: Australia – 6 points, Korea – 4, Philippines – 2.

Stay tuned for more updates.





