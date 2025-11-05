Are Selling Sunset fame Blake Davis and Emma Hernan Still Together? Relationship explored

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset season 9, which premiered on October 29, 2025, threw enough spotlight on Emma Hernan's romantic relationship with Blake Davis and her friendship with Chrishell Stause.

Emma and Blake had broken up during the filming; however, months after the on-screen breakup, she admitted that they are still together in an interview with Netflix's Tudum. They also appeared in the Selling Sunset reunion as a couple, which was shot in August 2025, surprising everyone.

Blake debuted on Selling Sunset season 9, which started filming at the end of 2024, while their relationship has been going on and off since December 2023. Emma's friend Stause did not really like him, claiming he seemed like a very odd match, and was full of red flags, who says problematic things.

Hernan revealed in the show that Davis proposed to her in a drunken state, which she refused due to his controlling, jealous, and possessive nature, as she told Chrishell:

"Well, I don't have a ring on my finger. And I ended things with him."

During the season 9 finale of Selling Sunset, Emma addressed her plan to go back together with Davis, hinting at a possible reconciliation as she says:

"If he chooses to step up and do the things I need him to do, would I be open to a conversation? Maybe."

Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan admits she and Blake are back together

Blake Davis posted their pictures from their romantic trip, revealing their reconciliation after months of the Selling Sunset shoot on October 24, 2025.

In the latest Tudum interview, Emma Hernan was asked whether she and Blake are together, to which she answered:

"Yes, we are back together."

She further said that she was focused more on looking good:

"If I really cared about … making myself look good, I would’ve stayed broken up with him or would’ve. Nope, we’re not together. But ultimately, with relationships, there’s back and forth — and I think that that’s OK to show."

During the Selling Sunset reunion, she realized she cared too much about other people’s opinions, constantly weighing how her choices would be perceived, as she said:

"If I want to go spend time with this person, why am I so concerned about what everyone else is going to say? After the reunion, I went to go see him, and we’ve been traveling and been together ever since."

She then decided to post about him on social media; however, she is still protective of him because of the judgment he may receive, which he did not sign up for.

When asked how Blake and their relationship had evolved since the conflicting emotions witnessed on Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan described Blake as super sweet and super supportive, clarifying that the perception of him being controlling was misunderstood:

"It’s not that he doesn’t want me to work. He just wants me to be in a safe space. He knows a lot of men have been inappropriate with me during showings."

Emma went on to share that his concerns helped her set healthier boundaries in her work life, as she said:

"To be honest with you, [Blake] did make me realize that I’m not going to do these showings by myself. I’m going to have an assistant with me at all times."

She called his nature protective, which people perceived as controlling, as she explained that Blake wasn’t trying to limit her independence but to ensure she could do her job without feeling unsafe or disrespected.

Blake, she said, understands her ambitions and her desire to be a mother, adding:

"He knows how I want to be a mom, and he wants me to know that if I wanted to stay home with the kids, he would make sure to take care of me."

Blake Davis is a licensed real estate agent and developer from Atlanta, Georgia. He has been working in his family’s well-established business, Davis Development, since May 2015.

