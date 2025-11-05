Selling Sunset alum Emma Hernan explains Blake’s behaviour, calls it protective

Emma Hernan and Blake Davis (Image via Instagram/@beachboybd)

Selling Sunset alum Emma Hernan and Blake’s on-off romance has been garnering huge attention on the newest season. Blake reportedly made a few comments that might have upset fellow co-star Chrishell Stause.

In an interview with TUDUM, Emma Hernan has explained Blake's behaviour about how he is super sweet and super supportive, while pointing out that it does not mean that he does not want me to work, but just wants Emma to be in a safe space.

The television personality explained that while many will call Blake controlling, she would rather use the term protective. While talking about her reconciliation with Davis, Emma said,

"But ultimately, with relationships there’s back and forth — and I think that that’s OK to show."

Selling Sunset alum Emma Hernan opens up about Blake’s behaviour

While Blake’s behaviour might have stirred the pot amongst some of Emma’s fellow co-stars, Emma has come forward and revealed how she had confided in him about a few incidents where clients “were creepy towards her.” Emma stated,

“He knows a lot of men have been inappropriate with me during showings,” she said, before adding later on, “As much as people could say he was controlling, he was being protective because there are situations where people are inappropriate, and I have confided in him.”

Emma Hernan admitted that after facing these situations. She was rather forced to make a change and decided never to do a showing alone again.

“To be honest with you, [Blake] did make me realise that I’m not going to do these showings by myself. I’m going to have an assistant with me at all times.”

Emma Hernan has also cleared the air about Chrishell's claim that Blake told her “pronouns are dumb”, as she called Davis out on this comment. Emma explained Davis' words as she said,

“He did not say that pronouns were dumb. He would never say that,” Emma said, insisting that Blake mistakenly referred to G Flip as Chrishell's “wife” instead of her partner. “I told him and I explained it, and it was the first time he was learning about it and he was trying to be good.”

Emma Hernan revealed why she is back with Blake Davis

As Emma Hernan had briefly parted ways with Blake Davis, the Selling Sunset alum recently revealed the real reason why she is back with Davis. Hernan revealed that she had a realisation at the reunion that she was thinking too much about what other people think.

“If I want to go spend time with this person, why am I so concerned about what everyone else is going to say? After the reunion, I went to go see him, and we’ve been traveling and been together ever since. I just started posting him on social, but I’m still protective, because [he] didn’t sign up for this or the judgment.“

Emma Hernan concluded by saying that she is in a really great place, in general, with her relationship and her family.

Stay tuned for more updates.