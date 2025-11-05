When will Physical: Asia episodes 7 to 9 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Physical: Asia continues its weekly competition on Netflix, following six episodes that introduced eight international teams facing various physical challenges.

The series includes team competitions, individual matchups, and eliminations via structured rounds. After the sixth episode aired on November 4, 2025, audiences are gearing up for the next round of episodes.

Episodes 7, 8, and 9 will be published on November 11, 2025, allowing viewers to see the surviving teams engage in ongoing challenges and Death Matches.

These episodes follow the same format as previous episodes, with fresh match-ups and alterations based on recent team changes.

Upcoming episodes and release schedule for Physical: Asia

The new Netflix series, Physical: Asia, has been releasing its episodes every Tuesday since the first four episodes, which were available on October 28, 2025, followed by episodes 5 and 6, which were released on November 4, 2025.

Episodes 7, 8, and 9 will premiere on November 11, 2025, and the last three episodes of the season will be released on November 18, 2025.

Although these dates vary globally, Netflix viewers can stream the episodes simultaneously with national audiences.

Each episode retains the pattern established in the previous weeks of utilizing subsequent challenges, eliminations, and a team versus team format.

The release schedule enables fans to watch the conclusion of the competition to observe how teams will come together and look forward through strategy.

The season’s grand prize is ₩1 billion, approximately $730,000 USD. All teams continue to compete for this prize while representing their countries.

Episodes 7 to 9 follow the established scoring system, with match-ups and eliminations leading toward the final rounds of the season.

Format and challenges

Physical: Asia is based on the South Korean reality series called Physical: 100. The competitors compete with each other through challenges relating to strength, endurance, agility, and strategy.

However, there is an elimination after each round, and departing competitors break a torso cast as a form of departure.

Episodes 7, 8, and 9 of Physical: Asia continue to showcase contests like Territorial Conquest, Shipwreck Salvage, and Team Rep Match.

In Territorial Conquest, teams compete to occupy platforms on a sand dune while minimizing the number of members lost.

Shipwreck Salvage requires teams to haul cargo within a set time limit, with the lowest-scoring teams entering Death Matches.

In Team Rep Match, teams select representatives for individual contests, including hurdles, hanging holds, and sack tosses. Points are assigned for each round, and teams with the lowest totals face elimination.

Team changes and replacements

Manny Pacquiao, the Filipino boxer and eight-division world champion, exited the competition due to an “obligatory call” from the Philippines. He announced his departure in a recorded message and apologized to his team.

After his exit, Justin Hernandez, a CrossFit athlete and a four-time national champion of the CrossFit Open, took on the role of captain of Team Philippines.

This substitution will change the structure and availability of the team for the upcoming challenges, episodes 7-9.

Current standing of each team

As of episode 6, two countries have been removed from the competition. The teams still in the race are the Philippines, South Korea, Australia, Mongolia, Turkey, and Japan.

Earlier challenges decided which teams moved on and which ones faced Death Matches. The departure of Pacquiao and the addition of Hernandez impact Team Philippines’ role in future episodes.

Episodes 7 to 9 will maintain the competition format from previous episodes. This includes team-based and individual challenges, point-based eliminations, and Death Matches.

Fans can stream the episodes on Netflix starting 11 November 2025, with the season finale scheduled for November 18, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.