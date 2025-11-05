Physical: Asia: Australia’s Dom Tomato & Katelin van Zyl's parkour blitz secure early lead in Episode 6 hurdles

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

In Episode 6 of Physical: Asia, Team Australia set the pace early in the Team Representative Match as parkour athlete Dom Tomato and fitness trainer Katelin van Zyl powered through the Pillar Vaulting relay to claim the top spot.

The round marked the first of four individual games in Quest 3, designed to test speed, stamina, and coordination under timed conditions.

Inside Physical: Asia’s Pillar Vaulting Showdown

The episode opened with the Master revealing Quest 3: The Team Representative Match, comprising four games—Pillar Vaulting, Stone Totem Endurance, Hanging Endurance, and Sack Toss.

For the first challenge, each team had to select two members to complete ten laps each while leaping continuously over waist-high pillars.

The first to finish twenty combined laps and grab the flag would take the win.

The Australians quickly identified their strengths. Dom Tomato, a parkour professional known for his explosive agility, stepped forward for the first relay, while Katelin van Zyl, a CrossFit and Hyrox athlete described by teammates as “a little Energizer Bunny,” volunteered for the second half.



“It’s jumping over blocks, which is 100 percent what I train,” Dom said confidently before the match.



From the Korean side, national skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin and athlete Dong-hyun took up the challenge, while the Philippines fielded hurdler Robyn and CrossFitter Lara.

As the whistle blew, all six athletes launched into action.

Katelin’s teammates urged her on



“That’s it, Kate. That’s it. Come on, Kate!” as the Australian built up speed.



The Koreans surged early, with Sung-bin leading the first laps.



“Looking around, I knew we’d made the right decision. We were winning this game,” he recalled.



For Team Philippines, Robyn maintained a steady pace but admitted,



“When I was jumping off the pillars, it was hard for me because I’m short. I need to exert more effort to jump.”



Despite the struggle, she and Lara pushed to keep their laps consistent.

As Korea’s Sung-bin passed the tenth lap, Dom took over for Australia’s second half.



“Smooth is fast, and fast is smooth,” he said, describing his strategy. “Parkour is about finding the most efficient path. So I knew if I did Kong, step, step, lazy, around, Kong, step, step, lazy, bell, and just hit that rhythm, then it was gonna be faster than any other athlete there.”



Within moments, the difference became clear.



“He’s slowing down, Dom! You’re catching him!”



A teammate shouted from the sidelines as Australia closed in.

The Koreans, who had started strong, began to show signs of fatigue.



“By the end of that first round, it was obvious we’d made a mistake,” Sung-bin admitted later. “My legs were already feeling numb and we were only halfway through.”



Dom pushed hard on his final laps, catching up with South Korea and eventually surpassing them in the sprint. As Dom grabbed the flag, the whistle blew and the Australian side erupted.

The Australians cheered for the duo and chanted,



“Tomato! Tomato! Tomato!”



Korea finished second, with Sung-bin visibly drained.



“I was really embarrassed and disappointed in myself.” he reflected.



The Philippines placed third despite a consistent run.

When the results were tallied, Australia earned the first three points of the Team Representative Match, with Korea taking two and the Philippines one.



“Easy money. Let’s get this win and get three points on the board,”



Dom had predicted—and he delivered exactly that.

The Significance of the Win on Physical: Asia

The victory gave Team Australia an early advantage in Quest 3 of Physical: Asia, setting them on course for an overall lead across the remaining events.

The duo’s performance highlighted their synergy: Dom Tomato’s explosive parkour pacing combined seamlessly with Katelin van Zyl’s endurance.

As the teams moved on to the heavier, slower endurance challenges that followed, the tone had already been set.

Episode 6 of Physical: Asia proved that pure speed, precision, and partnership can outweigh brute strength in the arena, and Australia’s early triumph demonstrated exactly why they remain a force in this global competition.

Stay tuned for more updates.