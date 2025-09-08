What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 8, 2025

Xander Kiriakis (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 8, 2025, Philip and Xander found a planted bug, sparking fear that Titan was being sabotaged. Their uneasy partnership grew tense as they argued over how to protect the company.

At the same time, Gabi tried to cover her tracks but only raised more suspicion. Her tense run-in with EJ showed the DiMera battles were still as fierce as ever.

Meanwhile, Chad faced pressure from Jennifer and Jack about his ties to Cat and Mark’s parole. He refused to back down, setting up more family conflict in Salem.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, September 8, 2025

Philip and Xander discover a shocking betrayal

In the park, Philip told Xander he had found the bugged pen in their office and sealed it in a bag. Xander panicked, convinced Titan’s rivals already knew their merger plans.

The brothers argued as Xander saw a crisis, while Philip thought they could have used it to mislead. In the end, Philip urged making their co-CEO deal official to protect Titan.

EJ’s project faces sabotage

EJ on Days of Our Lives worked to secure his project, making sure every worker signed an NDA. Meanwhile, Cat secretly photographed blueprints at the hospital, but Gwen walked in and caught her. Cat quickly lied, saying she was preparing for her job and had only knocked the plans over.

She then asked Gwen for tips on handling EJ, and Gwen shared a few before leaving.

Gabi’s cover-up attempt

At Titan on Days of Our Lives, Gabi sneaked into the office and saw the mess left from the bug’s discovery. Realizing her plan had failed, she checked her phone to confirm the bug was found.

She then rushed to the DiMera mansion and argued with EJ, trading insults until she stormed out.

Later, when Philip and Xander returned, Gabi pretended to be shocked.

They questioned her about the bug, but she swore she was innocent, even using her daughter’s name. Suspicious but unsure, the brothers let her go for now.

Chad defies Jennifer and Jack

​​During a family meal, Jennifer and Jack cornered Chad about Mark’s parole, asking why he hadn’t tried harder to keep him in prison.

Chad admitted he was unsure and hinted at his growing connection with Cat. Jennifer grew angry, accusing him of betraying Abigail’s memory, while Jack reminded him his testimony was important.

Chad refused to back down, saying he wouldn’t condemn Mark just to please them. Jennifer snapped that she would never forgive Mark or Cat.

When the children arrived, the tension eased briefly, but the conflict between Chad and his in-laws was clear.

Salem’s secrets unravel

As the Days of Our Lives episode ended, Cat left Rafe a message about what she had found, and Chad met her, assuring he wasn’t upset despite Jennifer and Jack’s anger.

Elsewhere, Gabi called Tony in panic, sharing details of the crisis out in public.

Meanwhile, EJ told Gwen about the sabotage. She was angry Cat had seen the blueprints, but EJ explained those weren’t the real ones.

He hinted the DiMera Family Free Clinic project had a secret plan that would be revealed later.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.