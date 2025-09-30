What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 30, 2025

EJ DiMera (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 30, 2025, Salem’s blackout caused chaos, with looting in the town square and residents dealing with personal problems behind closed doors. The outage also tested relationships, forcing characters to face their feelings and unresolved issues.

During the blackout, law enforcement worked to keep order, and Jada imposed a curfew to calm the town. Theo and JJ confronted past conflicts, while EJ and Belle struggled in a trapped elevator. Meanwhile, romances grew stronger despite the chaos around them.

The episode also showed family and personal growth. Chad and Cat shared an intimate moment after past struggles, and Sarah and Xander worked through relationship challenges. When the power returned, it brought relief but left some questions and tensions unresolved in Salem.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, September 30, 2025

JJ and Theo face the past

The Days of Our Lives episode started with JJ calling Jada to tell her the looting in the square was under control. Salem was tense as people reacted to the blackout. Theo ran into JJ while trying to pick up a phone he had forgotten. Their meeting quickly brought up old problems between them.

Theo told JJ that he had overreacted and suggested his actions were unfair. JJ said he was only doing his job. Theo then criticized JJ’s past decisions as a police officer. Their argument showed that they still had personal and professional issues that needed to be resolved.

EJ and Belle trapped in the elevator

EJ and Belle were stuck in the hospital elevator, made worse by the blackout. Belle was frustrated and said she regretted getting involved with EJ, creating tension. EJ tried to calm her with charm, but her asthma attacks added to the stress.

He tried to reconnect, but Belle resisted, and he had to handle both her emotions and health issues. As they talked, Belle faced her lingering feelings, and EJ struggled with how to respond. The scene mixed suspense with emotional moments.

Cat and Chad enjoy their first night together

Across town, Cat and Chad enjoyed their first night together, finding comfort after past losses. The blackout interrupted them, and Chad checked on his family, especially Thomas, who seemed upset.

Despite worries, Cat and Chad agreed to be honest and open with each other, even if their families disapproved. Their story showed the challenges of balancing love and family responsibilities.

Sarah and Xander navigate love and responsibility

Sarah and Xander on Days of Our Lives used the blackout as a private moment to connect, but Xander didn’t want to commit to couples therapy, causing tension. Sarah pushed him to face their issues, making him rethink his decision.

When the power came back, they had to balance desire with responsibility. Their moments together showed the need for communication and compromise in their relationship.

Power returns and tensions ease

After the blackout ended, Belle and EJ finally left the elevator, relieved to get some fresh air. It turned out the blackout was just a simple electrical problem, adding a bit of irony to the night.

Paulina and Jada went back to handling law enforcement matters, and Theo admitted his concerns were valid. JJ looked worried after the confrontation, hinting at future problems. The episode ended with some issues resolved but others still left open, keeping viewers curious about what’s next in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

