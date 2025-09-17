What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 17, 2025

Phillip and Xander (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 17, 2025, Marlena’s return home turned awkward when she found Brady with Tate’s toothbrush, leading to a tense talk about fatherhood and Rachel. Meanwhile, Chad tried to keep his lies hidden, but Thomas’s sharp questions left him cornered.

At the hospital, Kayla refused Steve’s request to break medical rules, while EJ smoothly pulled Cat deeper into his schemes under the cover of charity. His mix of charm and manipulation left her caught between curiosity and caution.

Elsewhere, Sarah apologized to Xander, hoping for a fresh start. Xander struggled to forgive, torn between his feelings and past pain.

By the end, Salem was full of secrets, fragile trust, and growing uncertainty.

Marlena confronts Brady’s strange behavior

Marlena came home and felt uneasy when she saw Brady putting Tate’s toothbrush in a bag. She asked about it, but Brady brushed it off.

Changing the subject, Marlena warned him not to be too hard on Rachel, reminding him that Kristen’s long absence already affected their daughter. She offered to help with visits, though Brady stayed frustrated.

Steve pressures Kayla for help

Steve asked Kayla at the hospital to secretly run a DNA test. Kayla was uneasy and refused, knowing it was risky with EJ watching her closely. Instead, she suggested he use an at-home kit.

Still, Steve pushed ahead, slipping her Tate’s toothbrush in a secretive way that made Kayla nervous about the trouble ahead.

Chad’s lies and Thomas’s questions

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, Chad tried to keep up his lies when Thomas asked about Cat Greene.

Thomas’s honest questions made it hard for Chad to hide the truth. He told Thomas that Cat had made mistakes but wasn’t dangerous.

When asked if he liked her, Chad insisted they were only friends. To change the subject, he told Thomas to focus on supporting Rachel instead.

EJ manipulates Cat with charm and strategy

At the DiMera offices, EJ used his charm to guide the conversation. He praised Cat’s style while asking about the blueprints and his free clinic project.

Cat said she didn’t know much, but EJ’s questions made her curious. He explained the clinic as a way to boost the family’s image and then asked her to dinner.

EJ also promised to keep her secret about Chad, pulling her closer with both trust and manipulation.

Xander and Sarah revisit their past

At the hospital, Sarah and Xander faced their past issues. Sarah apologized for doubting him and wanted to fix their marriage.

Xander listened but felt torn as he cared for her but feared repeating old mistakes.

Feeling uneasy, he left. Later, in a session with Marlena, he spoke about Tony’s lawsuit and how he was trying to change.

Marlena encouraged him, and Xander admitted he was proud of his progress.

Still, he couldn’t stop thinking about Sarah, leaving their future uncertain but hopeful.

Closing moments of uncertainty

As the Days of Our Lives episode came to an end, Chad spoke with Kayla about the problems in his family, aware that his secrets could be exposed at any time.

Sarah told Brady about the growing trouble between Titan and DiMera, which only added to his fears that the companies might collapse.

Meanwhile, Xander’s talk with Marlena showed he was making progress, but the way he avoided Sarah’s honesty proved their reunion was still fragile.

Across Salem, secrets, shifting loyalties, and hidden tensions promised even more drama and fallout in the days ahead.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

