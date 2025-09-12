What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 12, 2025

Javi speaking to Leo (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 12, 2025, Brady panicked over Rachel’s disappearance, while Holly and Johnny had awkward but heartfelt interactions.

Javi shared with Leo the heartbreaking loss of his daughter, showing why he struggled with Tesoro’s adoption. Tate confronted Sophia, but her lies left him frustrated and suspicious.

Kristen reunited with Rachel in prison, bringing back family drama, while Steve enlisted Rafe’s help to investigate baby Tesoro’s paternity. Each storyline added new twists that will affect Salem in the coming days.

Holly, Johnny, and Tate’s tangled day

Holly called Tate while he was at the school bookstore, urging him to focus on Rachel. Tate quickly called his dad, making the situation tense. Later, Holly ran into Johnny before class, and they nervously talked about his first day teaching and his past crush. Holly encouraged him, reminding him he was good at sharing and connecting with others.

At the bookstore, Tate confronted Sophia. He apologized for getting upset but tried to get her to reveal details about the adoptive parents. Sophia gave fake names and stumbled under pressure. Tate got angry, and she almost revealed the truth. Holly’s sudden arrival made things more complicated, leaving Sophia shaken and Tate determined to get answers.

Rachel stuns Kristen with a visit

Rachel sneaked into the prison again, surprising Kristen. Seeing her daughter there brought Kristen both joy and worry, since Rachel had done this before. Rachel said she wanted to apologize, but Kristen reminded her of the consequences and promised things would be okay.

Brady arrived, angry after hearing Rachel had slipped away again. His anger made Rachel more defiant, and she clung to Kristen, refusing to leave. Kristen convinced her to go home, but only after Brady promised she could visit again. Brady still resented Kristen but agreed to keep Rachel calm.

Javi reveals his painful past to Leo

At the Hernandez home on Days of Our Lives, Javi broke down and told Leo about his daughter, Solana, who had died years ago. He explained that after a difficult relationship with Sylvia, she accidentally left Solana in a hot car, and the child didn’t survive.

The loss stayed with Javi and influenced his choice to become a paramedic, though the grief never went away. Leo comforted him, saying it wasn’t his fault. But for Javi, the thought of losing Tesoro felt painfully similar. Leo’s support helped him cope with the pain.

Steve and Rafe strategize about Tesoro

Steve shared his doubts about baby Tesoro’s parentage with Rafe. With Brady and Tate worried, Steve thought a DNA test could reveal the truth. Rafe hesitated at first, but Steve convinced him. Rafe agreed to secretly collect a DNA sample from Tesoro.

Later, at the Hernandez home, Rafe offered to watch Tesoro while Javi and Leo stepped out. Alone with the baby, he took out a large swab, ready to get the sample. This move could finally bring answers about Tesoro’s true parentage.

As the Days of Our Lives episode ended, emotions ran high in Salem. Brady let Rachel call Marlena, easing her defiance, but he still resented Kristen. Holly and Johnny worried about Tate’s absence, thinking Rachel might be involved. Sophia struggled as Tate pressed for the truth, her lies close to being exposed.

The episode was full of drama, heartbreak, and unanswered questions. With Rachel caught between her parents, Javi dealing with past grief, and Steve working behind the scenes, Salem remained tangled in secrets and emotional struggles.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

