What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 10, 2025

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 10, 2025, Theo Carver’s surprise return unsettled JJ, while Belle and Shawn, known as “Shelle,” faced their past and found comfort in each other.

Marlena admitted she was struggling with grief and exhaustion. Julie and Maggie leaned on each other as they remembered Victor and Doug, and Paulina and Abe shared a warm family moment when Theo arrived at their home.

Steve and Stephanie’s tension over the DiMera and Titan investigation added more drama. With emotions, family ties, and secrets at play, the episode blended heartbreak, reflection, and hope.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, September 10, 2025

JJ’s unsettling encounter with Theo

JJ Deveraux was surprised to see Theo Carver in the town square. He stayed calm, but the meeting felt tense. JJ tried to talk, yet Theo seemed uneasy. He said he left his job in Johannesburg and quickly walked away, leaving JJ wondering why he was really back in Salem.

Belle and Shawn reflect on their history

At the police station on Days of Our Lives, Belle and Shawn relaxed after finishing a case. Their talk turned personal when Shawn assured Belle she wasn’t to blame for recent problems in their lives. Still, Belle felt guilty about EJ.

Shawn reminded her of their past, their marriage, and raising Claire together. Their warm memories hinted at a possible reunion, giving “Shelle” fans hope.

Paulina and Abe welcome a visitor

Over dinner, Abe and Paulina celebrated moving past old troubles and looking forward to better days. Paulina playfully flirted with Abe, but their evening changed when Theo showed up.

He shared that he broke up with Claire because she betrayed him and hinted that he might stay in Salem for good. Paulina urged him to live with them instead of a hotel, turning the surprise into a warm family reunion.

Julie and Maggie lean on each other

Julie and Maggie came home after a grief support meeting, both still coping with their losses. Maggie felt the emptiness of the mansion, so Julie invited her to spend more time together as Victor’s funeral anniversary neared. Julie spoke about her lasting love for Doug, while Maggie admitted her loneliness but found comfort in Julie’s support.

Marlena’s vulnerable confession

At the pub, Marlena opened up to Kayla about her exhaustion, nightmares, and grief. They briefly doubted EJ’s charity plans, but Marlena’s pain soon took over. She tearfully admitted she no longer knew who she was and worried constantly about Tate, Belle, and Rachel. Kayla tried to comfort her, but Steve arrived, cutting the talk short. Marlena’s struggle left her friends very worried.

Stephanie and Steve’s unresolved conflict

Stephanie confronted Steve about the Titan/DiMera case, certain he hadn’t really backed away, especially after a listening device was found. Steve denied it, saying he was too experienced for such mistakes, but Stephanie stayed doubtful.

She later apologized, yet tension between them remained. Steve later told Kayla that Stephanie had a tough choice ahead, but kept the full truth to himself, adding more mystery to the case.

The Days of Our Lives episode ended with touching and nostalgic moments. Belle met Marlena in the square, and they shared a warm hug. Maggie went home and looked at photos of Victor, kissing his picture as she smiled through her grief. Julie, though alone, danced with Doug’s photo, keeping his memory close. These final scenes showed how love remained strong even after loss.

