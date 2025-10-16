What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 16, 2025

Chad DiMera (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on October 16, 2025, EJ argued with Leo about his article, Chad’s fight with the Hortons got worse, and Alex warned Jeremy to stay away from Stephanie.

Cat turned to Rafe for support as she dealt with personal and family problems, while Foster found a new purpose in Salem and helped Julie with her plans. But beneath the calm, old grudges and heartbreaks were ready to explode.

By the end of the Days of Our Lives episode, Leo’s gossip caused more trouble, Chad and Julie’s argument tore their family apart, and Alex’s jealousy over Stephanie made things even more intense.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, October 16, 2025

Chad and Jeremy debate family loyalty

Chad struggled with his conscience as he talked to Jeremy about the blackout scandal. Even though Leo was family, Chad told him to publish the story about EJ, wanting to do what he felt was right.

Jeremy, fresh from his first day of teaching, admitted it was odd having Thomas, Chad’s son, in his class.

Chad worried about Thomas’s anger toward Cat, but Jeremy told him not to overthink it. He reminded Chad that every Salem family has secrets and mistakes, so he shouldn’t blame himself. Still, Chad felt he had to protect his son, no matter what it cost him.

Leo clashes with EJ over his article

Leo burst into EJ’s office, proudly showing off his new story. EJ quickly shot it down, saying it was too dramatic and not based on facts.

He gave Leo an official statement, the electrician was fired, and the hospital apologized but Leo complained that it made the story boring.

Things got personal when EJ teased Leo about still missing Dimitri. Leo denied it, though it was clear he wasn’t fully over him. Then Leo suddenly asked who really shot EJ, catching him off guard.

EJ quickly covered it up and offered another story idea, but the tension between them was hard to ignore.

Alex and Stephanie’s quiet night turns intense

Alex and Stephanie celebrated her upcoming book launch with a toast. Things got awkward when Alex saw flowers in the trash and realized Jeremy had stopped by earlier.

Stephanie tried to downplay it, but Alex’s jealousy showed, and he warned he’d deal with Jeremy if he came back.

Later, Alex burned their lasagna and rushed out for takeout, leaving Stephanie alone.

Memories of her meeting with Jeremy came rushing back, and when Alex returned, the tension between them was clear.

Cat confides in Rafe and finds unexpected support

Cat felt like her life was falling apart. Between Aaron’s DNA test drama and the tension with Chad, she turned to Rafe for support. He showed up with Tesoro and told her that love always finds a way, even though his own luck in love was terrible.

To take her mind off things, Cat showed Rafe photos of a secret room she had found. She believed EJ was somehow connected to it, and together they wondered if a bigger mystery was unfolding in Salem.

Foster and Julie grow closer as tensions rise

Foster stopped by Julie’s bookstore to say he was staying in Salem after recovering from his hospital stay. He offered to help part-time, and Julie happily agreed. Their chat was cut short when Cat arrived, making Julie leave suddenly and ask Foster to close the shop.

Foster and Cat had a friendly talk about books until EJ walked in. Both reached for the same copy of Wuthering Heights, creating a tense moment. EJ seemed curious about Cat’s history with the Hortons, hinting at more trouble ahead.

Alex and Jeremy’s tense showdown

At the Brady Pub on Days of Our Lives, Rafe told Roman the latest gossip about Aaron and Sophia. Alex came to grab food just as Jeremy walked in, and the tension was instant. After Roman greeted them, Alex’s mood turned cold.

When Jeremy acted like he didn’t know who Alex was, Alex warned him, “Stay away from her.” Jeremy agreed with a glare, but his smug smile showed their fight was far from over.

A family confrontation explodes

In the final moments, Julie confronted Chad at home about Cat visiting the bookstore. Tired of her constant criticism, Chad lost his patience. Their fight got emotional when Julie started crying and said he had disappointed her, but Chad refused to back down.

After Julie stormed off, Leo showed up at Stephanie’s place with fresh gossip about Anastasia Sands. The episode ended with tension everywhere in Salem, as secrets and grudges started to resurface.

