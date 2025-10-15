What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 15, 2025

Sophia Choi (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on October 15, 2025, Johnny and Chanel tried to get answers from Sophia, whose actions caused chaos for everyone. Theo’s career choices and family tensions also tested trust, showing that in Salem, secrets rarely stay hidden.

Sophia’s lies came to light, affecting friends and enemies alike. Aaron faced shocking news about Tesoro’s parentage, while Holly and Tate dealt with confusing emotions.

Melinda tried to help Sophia but struggled with her increasingly unstable behavior.

Family loyalty was tested, especially between Abe, Theo, and Paulina. Theo’s new role at DiMera led to a heated clash with Abe, straining relationships.

This week reminded Salem residents that secrets and lies always have consequences.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Johnny and Chanel confront Sophia’s disappearance

The Days of Our Lives episode began with Johnny and Chanel waiting nervously at the bookstore for Paulina. They worried about Sophia, who had disappeared after causing trouble.

Paulina arrived and said child protective services were involved because Sophia was in trouble. After she left, Johnny and Chanel went to Sophia’s home to find out the truth.

Abe challenges Theo and Paulina over DiMera decisions

Abe had a tense confrontation with Theo and Paulina. When Theo announced his new role at DiMera Enterprises, Abe was immediately upset. He criticized the company’s past and was frustrated with Theo’s choice.

Things got worse when Theo blamed Paulina for encouraging him. Paulina was surprised by Theo’s promotion to CEO, making the family conflict even bigger.

Holly and Tate navigate confusing parentage revelations

In Salem, Holly visited Tate to talk about Sophia’s lies and how they had hurt everyone around them. During their conversation, the topic turned to Tesoro’s paternity, and Aaron was shocked when he realized he might be the child’s father.

He had a hard time explaining why he had been absent during important moments, which left Tate confused and upset.

Holly and Nicole offered support, stressing that Sophia’s lies needed to be confronted.

By the end of their talk, Aaron admitted the truth to Tate, and the two friends reconciled, agreeing to focus their anger on the person truly responsible.

Sophia seeks help from Melinda

Sophia, desperate for help, ran to Melinda’s office to confess everything she had done. She admitted that she had tried to get revenge on several people, but her plan had quickly gotten out of control.

Melinda, trying to stay professional while being supportive, noticed troubling signs in Sophia’s behavior and told her she needed to take responsibility for her actions.

Feeling trapped, Sophia accused Melinda of turning against her and stormed out, showing a growing instability that left everyone worried about what she might do next.

The Days of Our Lives episode ended with a series of tense moments and realizations. Theo thought about leaving the DiMera mansion to calm things down with Abe, who was still upset over the situation.

Paulina and Abe had a brief moment of understanding, but the tension between them remained.

Johnny and Chanel just missed seeing Sophia as she returned home, while Holly got ready to confront her about the lies and manipulation.

Sophia, packing her things and taking her stuffed bear, became the focus of suspense, leaving Salem residents and viewers anxious about the consequences of her actions.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

