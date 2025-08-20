What happened between Katisha and Javen in episode 5 of Love Is Blind: UK season 2? Details explored

Katisha and Javen from Love Is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 episode 5, which premiered on August 20, 2025, brought all the couples together for a group gathering with hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis.

Among them, Katisha and Javen once again found themselves addressing unresolved questions about their relationship, especially around the love triangle that formed in the pods with Demola.

Katisha’s last-minute decision to choose Javen over Demola has remained a recurring point of discussion, both within their relationship and among the other contestants.

During the group chat, Katisha acknowledged that “living together is gonna be difficult to navigate,” and stressed that both she and Javen were open to walking away if marriage did not feel right before the wedding.

Meanwhile, Javen confided to the other men that he had not yet said “I love you” to Katisha, calling it a “heavy” word and admitting he needed more time. Later in a confessional, he revealed that he still wanted clarity on the “Demola thing.”

Javen holds back on “I love you” while seeking clarity about Demola in Love Is Blind: UK

When the couples gathered together, Javen admitted to the men that he had not told Katisha “I love you” yet.

He explained that the word carried weight for him, saying it was “heavy,” and that he wanted more time before moving toward marriage.

His hesitation contrasted with the intensity expected at this stage, especially as the wedding timeline edged closer.

Javen added in a confessional that he felt the need to revisit the situation with Demola to gain clarity.

The history of their triangle still continued in Love Is Blind: UK, as Katisha had initially shown interest in Demola before ultimately deciding on Javen.

The sudden shift raised questions among the group and left Javen wondering about the strength of her decision.

During the group interaction, Katisha also reflected on their future together, sharing with Emma and Matt Willis:

“If before the wedding, we decide that we’re not ready, then we’re both very comfortable in saying it’s not the right time for us,” she shared.

This showed that they were taking a careful approach, while some of the other couples seemed more sure about their relationships.

It also made clear that Katisha and Javen were still dealing with basic issues of trust and readiness, with Javen’s hesitation to say “I love you” adding to the doubts.

Katisha admits telling Demola “not to worry,” raising doubts for Javen in Love Is Blind: UK

Later in this episode of Love Is Blind: UK, Katisha and Javen had a private conversation away from the group. Javen directly asked her about what she had told Demola that led him to believe she might choose him over Javen.

Katisha initially explained that the other couples were questioning her, and she did not want them to create a story for her.

Javen, however, pressed further, pointing out that her decision had shifted in a “24 hour period,” which gave people reason to wonder.

After pausing, Katisha admitted that she had, in fact, told Demola something significant.

“I feel like what I said was silly. One of the last things I did say to him… I told him not to worry,” she revealed.

The admission struck a chord with Javen, who replied that while he wanted to support her, hearing that she had reassured Demola raised new concerns. He questioned whether such behavior could "repeat itself" and impact their trust going forward.

Although Katisha explained that her comment was said casually, Javen felt it raised concerns that affected their relationship.

This episode of Love Is Blind: UK ended without a clear resolution, leaving the couple to determine in future episodes whether to work through their doubts or bring their connection to a close.

