What ethnicity is Miranda Cosgrove? Nickelodeon star's selfie sparks viral online debate

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Miranda Cosgrove speaks onstage during the XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF)

Former Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove has sparked a debate over her ethnicity. It all began on Sunday, August 24, 2025, when the actress shared a selfie on her Instagram.

As the image began circulating online, netizens began commenting on the iCarly star's heritage. On X, user @shaTIRED noted:

"Still not over me thinking she was asian for MANY years only to find out she just a white lady."

The post went viral with almost 29 million views and over 264,000 likes.

Soon, many began commenting on the ethnicity they believed Cosgrove was, including Hispanic and Asian.

"I thought she was Hispanic," one remarked.

"Asian is wild. Lol, I thought she was Mexican," another chimed in.

"At least I'm not the only dumba** who thought miranda cosgrove was asian," a user noted.

​

Here are some more comments seen online:

"You thought someone named Miranda Cosgrove was Asian?" one questioned.

"She’s in the same racially ambiguous pocket as Keanu Reeves," another added.

"Maybe just stop being obsessed with race," a person commented.

Miranda Cosgrove revealed she did a 23&Me test, which showed she had part Mexican, Indian, and Jewish heritage

Miranda Cosgrove is an actress and teen idol who rose to fame starring on the Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh (2004–2007). According to IMDb, Cosgrove hails from Los Angeles. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a child, appearing in several commercials for Burger King, McDonald's, and other brands.

This landed her a role as the band manager in the movie School of Rock (2003). However, her breakout role remains playing Drake's younger sister Megan on Drake & Josh. It earned her a place on the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly (2007–2012), which pushed her into the mainstream.

In addition to acting, Miranda Cosgrove made her musical debut in 2008, releasing the soundtrack for iCarly. Some tracks from the project include the show's theme song, Leave It All To Me. The star dropped her debut album, Sparks Fly, in April 2010. It peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

According to Ethnicity of Celebs, Cosgrove is of Irish, English, French, and one-eighth Mexican descent. In 2009, a fan (@AynThePrototype) asked the actress to elaborate on her "nationality" on X. In response, Cosgrove explained:

"Im Irish,English, and French. People always think im a lot of different nationalities though which I think is pretty cool :)"

During her sit-down on Trash Tuesday last March, the actress addressed rumors suggesting she was part Filipino. Noting that she wasn't Miranda Cosgrove, she explained she did a 23&Me test and found out she was part Mexican and had part Indian ancestry. She also had part-Jewish heritage.

A revival of iCarly starring the original cast from the show, including Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress, began airing on Paramount+ in 2021. It ran for three seasons before being cancelled in October 2023. Since then, the actress has hinted at a possible film to wrap up the entire series.

During her appearance on the show The Talk in November 2024, Miranda Cosgrove told the host there was "something in the works," per MSN. She added:

"We actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger, and we're going to wrap that up."

While talking to Entertainment Weekly this month, the actress confirmed that the movie was being "written" and that she was excited.