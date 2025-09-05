What did Young Thug say about GloRilla? Rapper issues apology after jail call remarks leak online

Young Thug's alleged audio leaks have been creating headlines for sometime (Image via Getty)

Young Thug has recently apologized to GloRilla after the former commented about her looks in some audio leaks. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Thug received heavy criticism on social media after he used certain words, such as “big a** mouth” and “big mouth”, while speaking about GloRilla.

The Shade Room has now obtained a glimpse of Young Thug’s apology post on X (formerly Twitter) and shared the same through Instagram on September 5, 2025, where the rapper wrote:

“@GloTheofficial first of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life.. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

Although GloRilla has not responded to the apology yet, Thug has been creating headlines for other audio leaks where he reportedly made negative comments about artists such as Kendrick Lamar.

Thug replied to the same in a statement on X, saying that the criticism towards him will only bring more issues to the rap community.

A report by Hot New Hip Hop on September 4, 2025, stated that Thug addressed GloRilla as ugly by saying in the audio leak:

“Long a** bullsh*t a** wig, skinny sh*t, goddamn big a** head, big mouth… I would not pursue her, like at all… that sh*t ain’t nun.”

As per Hip Hop DX, GloRilla has already responded to the audio leak in a post on X, which says:

“Mind you dis da same ni**a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo.”

Young Thug has previously responded to the criticism emerging from the audio leaks

As mentioned, the rapper has been creating headlines for a long time due to alleged call leaks, featuring him speaking about popular personalities.

This includes the interrogation room audio where he was addressing the tour bus incident involving Lil Wayne, as per Billboard.

However, the audio started trending when Young Thug unintentionally mentioned Peewee Roscoe as he spoke to the investigators. However, the latter was spotted defending Thug on X, as he wrote in a post:

“Jeff clean as Listerine, man. Clean as ivory soap, ya feel what I’m saying? I done the time. I did that. That’s what you supposed to do. When you go into the interrogation room, that’s what you do.”

While Thug has already responded to the criticism on the same platform, he shared another post last month, where he said:

“Stop trying to make me one of those boys. Death before dishonor this way kids. They don’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere.”

Meanwhile, Young Thug accepted a plea deal in Fulton County last year, due to which he is not in prison anymore.

The 34-year-old already has an album in the upcoming lineup, titled UY Scuti, and it is scheduled to arrive in October this year.