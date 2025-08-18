What did Nick Eh 30 say about the Team Water campaign? MrBeast and Sophie Rain respond to criticism over recent donation

MrBeast's TeamWater campaign was started earlier this month (Image via Getty)

Sophie Rain is trending after she and MrBeast recently responded to Nick Eh 30’s comments. Notably, Nick’s comments referred to Sophie’s donation worth $1 million to a clean water charity called TeamWater by MrBeast, as reported by Where Is The Buzz on August 17, 2025.

Sophie donated the amount during a live-streaming session, which aimed to collect funds and also featured Adin Ross and xQc with MrBeast. In a video obtained by @scubaryan_ on Saturday, August 16, Nick seemingly addressed the donation, criticizing the fact that only MrBeast was getting the credit for all the funds that have been collected instead of those who sent the donations.

In a deleted post shared through X (formerly Twitter), Sophie Rain replied to Nick’s criticism, opening up on why MrBeast deserved to get the main credit for the fundraiser. The glimpse of the social media star’s post was also acquired by @scubaryan_, a day after Nick’s video went viral, and the post reads:

“He put together the whole charity of course he’s getting the most recognition. Why shouldn’t he? People will find any way to argue why they can’t be charitable.”

The original video of Nick featured him saying:

“It’s not BillBobJrTheSecond donating a million dollars that’s going to get the recognition. It’s gonna be MrBeast raises over 10 million dollars to TeamWater.”

Apart from Sophie Rain, MrBeast also replied to Nick below @scubaryan_'s post, where he referred to how 10,000 people reacted to the donation on X. The media personality continued:

“I also do my best to also push big donations thru tweets and my insta stories to shine a light on them as well. Without creators TeamWater is nothing!”

Meanwhile, Nick has not responded to Sophie or MrBeast’s posts, as of this writing.

MrBeast launched the fundraiser along with a few more people this month

As mentioned, the YouTube star’s fundraiser received a donation of $1 million from Sophie Rain. According to Variety, Sophie appeared during the live-streaming session on August 14, 2025, saying that she has been willing to donate and she was happy about the fact that she was approached to be a part of the initiative.

While Sophie Rain said that she will donate $1 million, MrBeast gave a surprising reaction, and Rain confirmed the amount from her side for another time. She even mentioned:

“Yes, no, I’m 100% sure. This is an awesome cause. I appreciate everything you do and you’re just an amazing person, and I just want to support this because it’s awesome.”

Notably, the fundraiser was announced earlier this month, and MrBeast spoke to Variety about the same on August 1, 2025. He was also joined by another YouTube star, Mark Rober, for the same, and the fundraiser aimed to collect around $40 million so that everyone can receive clean water.

Rober has also been an engineer at NASA in the past, and other personalities who joined the initiative also include Gordon Ramsay and Kai Cenat. MrBeast told Variety that he contacted everyone about the fundraiser on social media and added:

“I don’t have to do this stuff but I want to use my platform for good. We like to use our reach to educate people, and use that revenue to positively impact people’s lives.”

On August 15, 2025, MrBeast revealed in a social media post that the fundraiser managed to accumulate almost $12 million. In another post two days later, he said that TeamWater will soon launch projects in various locations such as South America, Australia, and more.