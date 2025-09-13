What did Amber Tamblyn say about Charlie Kirk? Actress's remarks spark online outrage

Erika Kirk spoke about Charlie Kirk's death in a public message for the first time (Image via Getty)

Amber Tamblyn is facing criticism on social media after she responded to Charlie Kirk’s death on BlueSky. Notably, the actress and writer reshared a headline of an article by Newsweek, originally published in February 2024, on September 11, 2025.

The headline of the piece stated that, as per the late political activist, children should be allowed to see public executions. Tamblyn wrote along with the headline:

“Wish granted.”

As per the article, Charlie Kirk said in an episode of his show that death penalties should be shown to everyone. Apart from him, the episode additionally featured Jack Posobiec, Tyler Bowyer, and Blake Neff. Neff claimed during the conversation that children who are less than 12 years old should be allowed to see death penalties.

Kirk also questioned whether criminal activities would go up or down if children started watching public executions. Bowyer responded by saying:

“It would go way down.”

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of a post by Breitbart News on X to share their reactions to Amber Tamblyn’s words on BlueSky. Social media users expressed their frustration, specifically since Amber was seemingly making fun of the fact that Charlie Kirk’s daughter also witnessed his death.

Among multiple responses, a user was spotted describing Tamblyn as disgusting and evil. Another person also stated that Amber had a disturbed mentality.

The replies continued, where a person alleged that Amber Tamblyn was trying to get some attention. A user even claimed that Tamblyn has lost her humanity.

“I can’t even remember the last time I saw her in a movie or TV series. Just another has-been trying to stoke the fires of wokeness so we remember that she still exists. Yawn”, @drmessano said on X . “What’s so sad people like Amber is so far gone she doesn’t even realize she’s lost her humanity. That’s where we are”, @seattleiscrazy stated .

Charlie Kirk’s wife speaks on his death in a public message

As per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Erika Kirk addressed her husband’s death as she spoke from the office where Charlie hosted his show for a long time. Erika said that the latest incident has “ignited” a fire in her and that she will ensure Kirk’s legacy remains forever.

Erika referred to Charlie Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA, stating that she aims to make it “the biggest thing” ever seen by anyone. She continued by saying:

“To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t, I refuse to let that happen… All of us will refuse to let that happen. No one will ever forget my husband’s name, and I will make sure of it.”

Erika additionally praised the bonding between her husband and President Donald Trump over the years, adding that Kirk always had a different kind of love for America. She also mentioned:

“When I got home last night, out daughter just ran into my arms… and she said, ‘Mommy, I missed you.’ I said, ‘I missed you too, baby.’ She goes, ‘Where’s daddy?’ What do you tell a 3-year-old? She’s three. I said, ‘Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry. He’s on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.”

According to BBC News, Charlie Kirk was shot dead when he was speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Charlie was 31 years old, and apart from forming Turning Point USA, he gained recognition for being associated with other organizations like Turning Point Action and Council for National Policy.