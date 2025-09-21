"We need to push really hard" - Big Brother alum Brendon Villegas urges fans to vote wife Rachel Reilly for America's Favorite Player

Big Brother alums Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly arrives at W Hotel Station Club's Annual Emmy Party (Image via Getty)

Brendon Villegas has called on Big Brother 27 fans to give their support to his wife, Rachel Reilly, in the vote for America’s Favorite Player.

On September 21, 2025, Villegas went live on Reilly’s official Instagram account, outlining the voting process and emphasizing the importance of organized support.

During the broadcast, he thanked fans and addressed how Reilly has been portrayed this season.

“Thank you guys for rooting for Rachel. We need to push really hard because there are a lot of casual, apparently Facebook, I don't know, but casual viewers in general who have been eating up an edit that portrays Rachel as to be a bully or whatever they want to say about her.”

Brendon Villegas urges a voting campaign for his wife, Rachel Reilly, on Big Brother 27

Brendon Villegas addresses voting for Rachel Reilly

Villegas opened the livestream by acknowledging the support fans have shown for his wife.

He credited former Big Brother contestant Porsche Briggs for creating shirts promoting Reilly and noted that these items had become part of the campaign effort.

He then emphasized the need for consistent voting on CBS.com. Villegas encouraged supporters to print out a piece of paper with the words “vote Rachel” as a way to remind others, while also stressing that multiple ballots could be submitted daily.

Villegas highlighted the voting system’s allowance for multiple entries, noting,

“You can vote with different emails, but also you can get five extra votes. So if you vote five times for Rachel, you watch a video, and then it'll let you do five more votes.”

Criticism of season edits and production twists

During the live session, Villegas expressed concern over the way Reilly had been portrayed on television compared to live feeds.

He contrasted this with his perspective on another contestant, describing Keanu as a “rootable underdog,” but added that his overall game performance was horrible.

He also addressed frustrations with production decisions that affected Reilly’s time in the game.

“She just deserved to have a normal season, right? And not get screwed by production by the stupid twist,” he said.

Villegas added that producers responded to fan reactions by recognizing the "twist" was poorly received and deciding not to hold another elimination, which affected Rachel.

Rallying the fan base for support

Villegas continued by urging fans to spread the word beyond online communities, telling them to reach out to their families and friends, stressing collective effort to ensure Reilly’s chances for the award.

He also encouraged supporters to engage neighbors directly, emphasizing that they should do whatever is necessary to support the campaign.

He highlighted Reilly’s dedication and explained that her leaving their children during the competition is a key reason to vote for her as "America's Favorite Player."

He maintained that organized voting could be decisive:

“Vote every day. Vote with different emails, your families, everything. We've got to blow it up.”

Merchandise and fan outreach

In addition to the voting drive, Villegas discussed merchandise support. He confirmed fans could vote multiple times for "AFP" and encouraged daily participation, also directing them to order shirts via links shared by Porsche Briggs.

Villegas concluded the session by thanking the fan community and reiterating the ongoing push:

“Rachel for AFP, which episodes show why Keanu talks down to women. Yeah, I mean, that's the problem, is Keanu does talk down to women… and they try to make Rachel like she's just blown up… and she's just a bully.”

