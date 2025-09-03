Was the White House garbage bags video AI generated? Trump explanation explored as conflicting reports emerge

White House has been going through different renovations since the beginning of this year (Image via Getty)

Donald Trump has recently responded to the viral video where black garbage bags were being thrown out from the windows of the White House. The clip started trending on social media on September 1, 2025.

A day after the video created headlines, a spokesperson for Trump’s administration spoke to People magazine, explaining the reality behind the same. The spokesperson claimed that White House was undergoing routine maintenance under the supervision of a contractor and Trump was not inside at the time. Notably, this also proved that the video was not created by AI.

On the other hand, Donald Trump later spoke at a press conference in the Oval Office, where he was questioned about the garbage bags. The President of the United States made a different claim this time, stating that the windows were not open and the video was fake.

Trump also alleged that the clip was made with AI, adding that it is impossible to open the windows as they are “armored and bulletproof.” He elaborated on the same by saying:

“I know every window up there. In fact, my wife was complaining about it the other day, she said, ‘I’d love to have a little fresh air come in.’ But you can’t, they’re bulletproof. Number one, they’re sealed, and number two, each window weighs about 600 pounds.”

Trump clarified that he will never throw anything out of the White House window, and in case someone tries to do it, they would be easily discovered due to the cameras equipped at the place. Apart from that, Trump ended by saying that AI can be the only reason if something bad happens anywhere.

White House is going through renovations as planned by Donald Trump and his wife

In July 2025, White House said in a press release that a ballroom would be built at the place, which can easily accommodate 650 individuals. The new area will reportedly replace the East Room, and the latest decision was a part of issues emerging while hosting guests, as a huge tent is usually installed outside, as per People magazine.

The press release also explained the structure of the ballroom by stating:

“The White House Ballroom will be substantially separated from the main building of the White House, but at the same time, its theme and architectural heritage will be almost identical.”

While the White House did not reveal a particular date on which the construction work will start, they said that it is estimated to cost around $200 million. The press release additionally confirmed that the ballroom will be ready by the time Donald Trump’s term comes to an end.

Sources for People magazine recently claimed that other renovations are being made to the White House by Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to ensure that it resembles the first family’s Florida beach club. One of them stated that the changes will be to recreate the vibe of “Mar-a-Lago.”

The official residence of Trump has already witnessed a few other renovations over the last few months, including the addition of a cement patio, replacing the Rose Garden lawn.