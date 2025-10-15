Was the "Shot in the Dark" twist used on Survivor 49 episode 4? Details explored

Jason from Survivor 49 (Image via Instagram/@survivorcbs)

Episode 4 of Survivor 49, titled “Go Kick Rocks, Bro,” opened with a major tribe swap that reshaped the game and set the stage for new alliances and strategies.

Midway through the episode, discussions around advantages and safety measures emerged, including Jason Treul’s consideration of the “Shot in the Dark” twist.

However, despite expressing his plan to use it for protection, he ultimately chose not to play it at Tribal Council.

The episode, which aired on October 15, 2025, concluded with the elimination of Matt Williams following a split vote, marking another significant shift before the upcoming merge.

Jason decides against using his "Shot in the Dark" at the Survivor 49 Tribal Council