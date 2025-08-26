Viral footage shows firefighter helicopter crashing into a lake in France after losing control: Details explored

The Morane 29 water bomber crashing (Photo: X/@DailyLoud)

A video showing a helicopter crashing into a lake in northwestern France has gone viral this week. The dramatic incident occurred on Sunday, August 24, 2025, above Rosporden Lake as a Morane 29 water bomber attempted to scoop water to fight a massive wildfire in the country.

The footage shows the chopper carrying a vessel for collecting water and attempting to fill the bucket. Notably, the aircraft had been part of a mission to fight the fire in Beuzec-Cap-Sizun earlier in the day, even completing twenty-seven water drops to help the cause.

A helicopter fighting a forest fire in France crashed into a lake while attempting to scoop up water 😳

The accident occurred when a fire threatened a home near Rosporden, prompting the chopper to refill at the Rosporden Lake.

The Morane 29 helicopter belonged to the Finistère Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS)

The clip circulating online shows the Morane chopper belonging to the Finistère Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS) attempting to scoop water into a vessel. However, it dropped too quickly. Despite trying to slow down, the helicopter's tail end ended up dipping in the water.

As a result, it spun out of control. An onlooker can be heard screaming in fear as the pilot tries to control the helicopter. Following a few spins, the aircraft plunged into the water. Notably, at least one of its blades snapped off.

Citing a statement by Colonel Cédric Rigollet, deputy director of SDIS 29, Le Telegramme relayed that a pilot, employed by a private company that owned the helicopter, and a firefighter were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash, adding (translated by Google):

"These two people found themselves trapped in the wreckage. They were able to free themselves and return to the bank."

Per Rigollet, the two men were transported to a hospital in Quimper, a commune in France, and seem to be doing well.

A witness to the crash told Metro that the whole incident occurred within a span of ten seconds, adding:

"It dipped way too low and was descending fast. I thought it was going to explode, break into pieces. Once it flipped, it went in all directions."

Another local, Kévin Breuilly, who was present at the scene, dove into the lake to rescue the pilot and co-pilot, per Le Telegramme. He told the outlet:

"When I saw the helicopter flying at that height, I knew it was going to crash. I told some friends to film. When it crashed, I immediately dove in with my paddleboard with two other people. I didn't think twice."

Citing a social media post by the mayor of Rosporden, Michel Loussouarn, BBC relayed that local authorities have taken measures to contain the risk of pollution in the lake.

There is no official word on what exactly led to the crash, and an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, per Metro, the helicopter has been replaced to continue the firefighting efforts. Per the outlet, wildfires have been prominent this summer throughout much of mainland Europe, especially in France. According to the BBC, this month the country battled its largest one in seventy-five years. It burned through over 17,000 hectares (42,000 acres) as of August 8.