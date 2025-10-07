REACH Air medical helicopter crashes on Sacramento highway, leaving many in critical condition

A Thames Valley Air Ambulance crew takes off from alongside the Long Walk in front of Windsor Castle after attending to a nearby road traffic accident on 21 June 2023 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Thames Valley Air Ambulance's new Airbus135 helicopter G-TVLY, which came into service in October 2022, has a top speed of 135mph and is able to reach any part of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire or Oxfordshire within 15 minutes. (photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

On October 6, 2025, a REACH air medical helicopter crashed on Sacramento highway, causing critical injuries to many. It also impacted and shut down the eastbound traffic on Monday evening. The Sacramento Fire Department described the location of crash to be on eastbound Highway 50 near 59th Street.

According to the officials, the accident occured at 7 pm local time. The three people who were injured were on board before the crash took place. The victims, a man and two women, were rushed to the hospital post the incident.

The same was confirmed to media reporters by the Sacramento Fire Capt. Justin Sylvia. According to Sylvia, one of the victims was found trapped under the helicopter.

He continued:

"The captain immediately sequestered the help of just civilians that were standing around. They were able to lift part of that helicopter out and get that victim out."

Sylvia additionally clarified that the helicopter did not have a patient on board. However, a pilot, a nurse, and a paramedic were inside the helicopter during the horrific crash.

The fire captain added that no car was involved in the crash. The cause behind the crash is yet to be determined.

Authorities are now investigating the crash and the possible cause behind it.

REACH issued a statement post the incident and confirmed that they were aware of the accident

REACH Air Medical Services issued a statement addressing the incident. In the statement, they wrote that they were trying to determine the condition of the victims severely injured in the accident.

The statement by the REACH Air Medical Services read:

"We are in the process of determining the details of this situation, as well as the condition of the REACH crew involved, who were all taken to area hospitals. We appreciate the concern and support from our community and will share updates when appropriate."

According to reports by CNN, an aerial video captured the aftermath of the accident that took place. A red helicopter was seen with a smashed cockpit window as well as scattered debris over the highway.

Referring to the tragedy, Sacramento Fire Capt. Justin Sylvia stated that it was "extremely lucky" that more people were not impacted by the crash.

The department confirmed that about eight minutes after the tragedy happened, ambulance and fire officials were dispatched to the crash site.

CNN states that Officer Michael Harper, a California Highway Patrol spokesman, told reporters that the road could remain shut for an extended period.

Sacramento Councilmember Lisa Kaplan reacted to the accident and shared a tweet. On X, Kaplan wrote,

"We were one of the first to show up at the helicopter crash from above. It was sobering. I pray for all in the crash."

CNN Weather further confirmed that the weather was calm and clear during the time of the accident. FlightRadar24 stated that the aircraft was an Airbus H-130 helicopter and it has taken off from the UC Davis Medical Center prior to the crash.

As of now, the exact cause behind the crash is unclear.