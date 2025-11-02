"Very cruel" – Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet calls out Chrishell Stause for publicly exposing Emma Hernan’s relationship issues

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause attends Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic (Image via Getty)

Mary Bonnet addressed her concerns about Chrishell Stause’s actions toward Emma Hernan during season 9 of Selling Sunset in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on November 1.

Bonnet, 45, said that friends should provide support rather than exposure during personal challenges and described Stause’s public reaction as,



“That [public reaction] was uncalled for and very cruel."



She told Us Weekly that Chrishell, 44, could have privately addressed her concerns with Hernan, 33, instead of sharing them publicly.

She added that she asked Chrishell why she acted that way because she did not understand the reasoning, noting that people do things for different "reasons."

Mary Bonnet criticizes Chrishell Stause for publicly addressing Emma Hernan’s relationship on Selling Sunset







Mary Bonnet’s view on Chrishell Stause’s actions





Bonnet expressed disagreement with Stause’s reaction to Hernan’s relationship with Blake Davis. She told Us Weekly that, in her opinion, as a friend, one should always act as a "safe space" and provide support.



She added that this support is especially important for someone going through a challenging situation, rather than exposing their personal matters publicly. She also stated,









“You don’t desert a friend in their time of need and you definitely don’t try to humiliate them by going public and telling all their secrets.”



Bonnet emphasized that private discussion would have been more appropriate and noted the importance of discretion when addressing a friend’s personal matters.

Support for Emma Hernan



Bonnet discussed Hernan’s experience in a complicated relationship and emphasized the role of support from friends.

She explained that Hernan is considered a "sweetheart" and noted that many people have stayed in difficult relationships longer than they should.

Bonnet added in the same interview,



“In hindsight, I knew it was dumb [when I was in a similar situation]. You just get swept up. But you need people to be there for you and to be strong for you and to show you your worth and not tear you down even more.”



Bonnet reflected on the importance of having a support system during challenging personal situations.

Friendship dynamics on season 9

Hernan and Stause’s friendship was highlighted as a storyline in season 9, released on October 28, according to Us Weekly.

On the show, Stause publicly expressed concerns about Hernan’s then-boyfriend, Blake Davis.

Hernan and Blake briefly split during the season, though they reportedly reconciled based on social media updates reported by Us Weekly.



Bonnet shared that the fractures in Hernan and Stause’s friendship would be addressed in the upcoming reunion episode airing November 5, describing it as a "bombshell."



Bonnet also shared an update on her own interactions with Stause, saying,



“We don’t really talk that much or anything. But when I love people, I always love them. I can disagree with their behavior and not like them — or not like what they’re doing or what they’re saying — but I’ve always cared for [her].”



Additionally, Stause publicly commented on Hernan’s boyfriend via Instagram, referencing Blake’s statements and their disagreements, as reported by Us Weekly.

Mary Bonnet’s comments, shared with Us Weekly, provide insight into her perspective on the events between Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan, highlighting concerns about public discussion of private matters.



She also addressed the role of friendship during relationship challenges and the potential impact on personal dynamics among the cast of Selling Sunset.



Stay tuned for more updates.