Selling Sunset season 9: Explore which cast members are certified agents and who’s not

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet

Selling Sunset has been making waves in the world of Reality television since its debut in 2019.

The series features the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm based in Los Angeles and the San Diego area.

Selling Sunset follows the lives of agents from the Oppenheim Group as they balance their personal lives with the demanding world of high-end real estate.

Audiences often wonder whether the luxury real estate firm is actually selling homes or not.

As reported by PEOPLE on October 29, 2025, according to the California Department of Real Estate, almost all cast members have active real estate licenses.

The only cast members who do not currently hold real estate licenses are Chelsea Lazkani and Amanza Smith.

Selling Sunset: Exploring which cast members are licensed real estate agents and whose licenses have lapsed







Jason Oppenheim, who is the president and founder of the Oppenheim Group, spoke about the theories circulating around the cast.

In an interview with PEOPLE in August 2020, he said,



“Any insinuation that the agents on our show are not experienced, successful, or licensed, evidences a complete disregard for the facts.”



He explained that even a small check on the previous team photos and transactions would speak the truth.



“Even a superficial investigation would identify previous team photos, hundreds of millions in transacted sales, and more than 50 years of combined licensed real estate experience from these agents.”



Here is a list of cast members with active real estate licenses.

Chrishell Stause

Strause earned her real estate license in 2016. According to the Multiple Listing Service, she has recently sold a house for $4.1 million in February of this year.

Chrishell is also known for starring in a soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Emma Hernan

Hernan got her license two years before joining the cast of Selling Sunset in 2019. According to PEOPLE, her latest sale was for $4.3 million in June 2024.

Mary Bonnet

She is the Vice President of The Oppenheim Group and has held a real estate license since 2008.

According to her bio on the Oppenheim official website, Bonnet has sold over $105 million in sales. She has also published a memoir titled Selling Sunshine in 2024.

Bre Tiesi

Tiesi has previously worked for Agents of LA and Forward Beverly Hills before joining the Oppenheim Group. She obtained her license in 2017.

Her latest sale was for a home for $4.6 million in February 2025.

Alanna Gold

Gold joined the cast of Selling Sunset in Season 8 and, as reported by PEOPLE, obtained her license during the COVID pandemic.

She previously worked for Westside Estate Agency. Alanna sold a home worth $1.4 million in November 2023.

Nicole Young

Young got her real estate agent license in 2016.

Her last sale deed was closed for $1.7 million in May of this year, as reported by Zillow.

Sandra Vergara

As reported by Tudum, she is the adoptive sister of actress Sofia Vergara.

She became a licensed real estate agent in May 2025.

Chelsea Lazkani

She obtained her real estate agent license in 2017 and previously worked with Rodeo Realty.

However, according to PEOPLE, her records indicate that her license expired in June 2025.

Amanza Smith

Amanza earned her license in 2020, but as reported by PEOPLE, it expired in March 2024.

She is quite open about shifting to design, and according to her bio on The Oppenheim Group's official website, she is described as an in-house design expert.

Stay tuned for more such updates.