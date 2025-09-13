Tyler Robinson referenced ‘Doppelganger’ in Discord chat before arrest in Charlie Kirk Case

Charlie Kirk, Founder and Executive Director of Turning Point USA (Image via Getty)

The Times of India reported on September 14, 2025, that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, joked about the case in online group chats soon after it happened.

Charlie Kirk was shot on September 10, 2025, while giving a talk at Utah Valley University.

Police said the shot came from a rooftop about 400 feet away and proved fatal. The next day, the FBI released camera images of a man wearing a cap and sunglasses and asked the public to help identify him.

After this, some of Robinson’s friends shared the photos in a Discord chat and tagged him in the group.

Robinson responded by joking that a “doppelganger” was trying to get him into trouble.

He continued with remarks about a $100,000 FBI reward and mentioned needing to “dispose of a manifesto and exact copy rifle.” At one point, he even wrote,

“I’m actually Charlie Kirk, wanted to get outta politics so I faked my death.”

Hours later, Robinson was arrested after being urged to turn himself in by a family member and a close friend. Prosecutors are expected to formally charge him in the coming days, though investigators say his motive remains unclear.

Group chat responses and suspect’s casual remarks about Charlie Kirk

The published messages reveal Robinson’s immediate reaction once surveillance images were circulated by the FBI.

In the Discord conversation, one user tagged his handle with the photos and added “wya 💀,” shorthand for “where you at.” Robinson replied within a minute, writing that his “doppelganger” was trying to implicate him. He added another line:

“Only if I get a cut,” when another acquaintance referred to the $100,000 FBI reward.

Robinson also joked about disposing of incriminating items. One message read,

“Need to get rid of manifesto and exact copy rifle.”

He further commented on news reports that mentioned ammunition found at the shooting scene.

As the chat went on, another person wrote, “Tyler killed Charlie!!!!” showing that some in the group thought he was the shooter.

The messages looked at Robinson’s attitude while police were still searching for the suspect.

Even though he joked in the chat, officials later confirmed he was the one who fired the deadly shot. That same day, he surrendered to police in southwestern Utah.

Timeline of the shooting and investigation progress

According to investigators, Robinson arrived at Utah Valley University before Charlie Kirk’s scheduled public event on September 10.

He went up to a rooftop about 400 feet from the stage and fired one shot that hit Kirk in the neck.

People at the event said there was chaos as emergency workers rushed to help, but Kirk was declared dead soon after.

The FBI then shared security camera images showing a man in a cap and sunglasses walking in a stairwell on campus.

These images became the basis for public appeals. Within online spaces, Robinson’s resemblance to the figure was noted, prompting the group chat exchanges.

Police later confirmed that Robinson drove away from the area but remained in Utah. Encouraged by a family member and a family friend, he surrendered to police in southwestern Utah.

“The car is central to understanding the timeline,” an FBI spokesperson later said about his Dodge Challenger, which was seized in a subsequent raid.

Alongside the vehicle, personal belongings and electronics were collected for forensic review.

Robinson is currently in custody and is expected to be charged with aggravated murder and related offenses on Tuesday.

Officials have not confirmed a motive. Investigators continue to analyze digital evidence, including Discord conversations, while noting that Robinson’s remarks complicate the task of establishing intent.



Stay tuned for more updates.