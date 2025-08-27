“So it’s about him”: Netizens react as Travis Kelce reveals his favorite song from Taylor Swift’s upcoming album is ‘Opalite’

Fans are convinced Taylor’s new track “Opalite” may hold a special meaning after Travis Kelce named it his favorite.

Just when you thought the excitement around Taylor Swift’s new album couldn’t get any juicier, Travis Kelce enters and suddenly social media is ablaze. When asked which track had him buzzing, he didn’t pick a ballad or a breakup anthem; he picked “Opalite” sparking a whirlwind of reactions and the all-important “so it’s about him” snark in the replies. Because let’s be honest: when your fiancée is pop royalty, casting ‘favorite’ choices sends the internet into Sherlock-mode.

Fans piled into Twitter faster than Taylor’s lyrics drop, flooding threads and online spaces. The cheeky jab,

“so it’s about him” pretty much sums up the sentiment.

Travis Kelce reveals his favorite song off Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is ‘Opalite.’ pic.twitter.com/igvnOh49N0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2025

Clearly, “favorite song” isn’t just a casual mention here: it’s a headline-grabber, rumor-fueler, and feels-monger all wrapped into one.

What are netizens saying now that Travis Kelce named “Opalite” his favorite?

Once word got out that Travis Kelce had already heard parts of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album and picked “Opalite” as his favorite, netizens wasted no time. X (formerly Twitter) was buzzing with reactions, ranging from playful envy to sharp-eyed speculation. One user teased:

“he listens to his fiances music? wow,” framing Kelce as the supportive boyfriend every Swiftie dreams of.

Another chimed in:

“Not a song about her other exes he like it like that,” poking fun at the long-running narrative of Taylor’s ex-inspired anthems.

Then came the inevitable comparisons:

“This must be something like Blank Space,” one fan guessed, suggesting that if Opalite carries the same pop bite, it could be the album’s runaway hit.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Swiftie discourse without commentary on her marketing genius.

“The marketing is marketing. She really wants that Adele record. I admire the hustle,” wrote one admirer, pointing out how even a casual Kelce mention fuels the album’s anticipation. “Him getting to listen to the album before us is nepotism at its finest,” one jealous reply read, a reminder that fans may love the couple, but they don’t love waiting in line behind Kelce for new music.

In context: this small reveal from Kelce isn’t just boyfriend praise but part of the bigger Taylor Swift effect. Every breadcrumb, every lyric tease, every “favorite” callout is dissected and reimagined online. Netizens react not just with excitement but with skepticism, humor, and a hint of FOMO. For many, Kelce getting early access makes him both the envy of the fandom and the subject of a meme storm. Ultimately, the commentary threads together into one sentiment: if “Opalite” is his favorite, Swifties will be first in line to decode exactly why.

About Taylor Swift’s new album

Taylor has officially confirmed her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', is dropping soon and the buzz is real. We’re expecting a full tracklist, and with Opalite already winning favorite-song headlines thanks to Kelce, anticipation is at an all-time high.

In classic Swift fashion, the rollout seems calibrated to perfection: cryptic clues one day, a surprise teaser the next. Fans are speculating on genres, production style, and even album visuals because if any artist knows how to control the narrative, it’s her. And when she does… netizens are ready with their best take. “Opalite” getting spotlighted means one thing: this album is already putting the “Swift” in swift melt-my-heart reactions.