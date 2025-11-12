Tory Lanez faces major setback as judges uphold Megan Thee Stallion shooting conviction

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Torey Lanez performs during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The California Court of Appeals has reportedly affirmed the 2023 decision of the Los Angeles Superior Court judge David Herriford in the felony case against Tory Lanez. The rapper/singer was found guilty of shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion in the foot following an altercation.

The Say It crooner’s legal team has continued to fight for his freedom as he alleges he is innocent of the crime. A November 12, 2025, tweet shared by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff claims that the Appeal Court has upheld both Lanez’s convictions and sentences.



The tweet displays a court document with a judicial note that reads,”

“We affirm Daystar Peterson’s conviction.”

Alex Spiro, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer, had previously commented on Lanez’s appeal:

“Despite Mr Lanez being convicted at trial by overwhelming evidence (that included his own admission of his guilt), he and his team—flanked by any ignorant person they can find—have pushed whatever misleading narrative they can,"

The attorney added:

“One by one, their misleading statements unravel, and all that is left is the simple truth: he was convicted by overwhelming evidence, and those who seek to traumatise the victim of the crime should be called out as foolish bullies."

Tory Lanez to provide deposition testimony in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion sued YouTuber and blogger Milagro Gramz in October 2024, accusing her of a "years-long campaign of harassment", and cyberbullying, cyberstalking on behalf of Tory Lanez.

The Mamushi crooner also accused Gramz of emotional distress and promoting deepfake pornography images of the Savage crooner. As the case prepares for trial in November 2025, Tory Lanez filed a protective order in late September to avoid involvement with the lawsuit.

The order read:

"Mr Peterson, an incarcerated non-party in Pete v. Cooper, No. 1:24-cv-24228 (S.D. Fla.), faces undue burden, prejudice to his ongoing criminal appeal, and constitutional risks if compelled to provide further deposition testimony. Relief is warranted to ensure compliance with the Federal Rules, to protect non-parties, and to safeguard Mr Peterson’s rights."

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisette Reid ruled against the order, stating that Lanez will not be exempt from testimony in the case because:

"The focus of Mr Peterson’s deposition is his relationship with defendant Cooper, not with plaintiff.”

