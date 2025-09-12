Tom wins Paul Hollywood's coveted handshake in Week 2 of The Great British Baking Show Season 16

Paul Hollywood (Image via Getty)

Episode 2 of The Great British Baking Show Season 16 was released on Netflix on September 12, 2025.

After surviving Cake Week, 11 bakers returned to the tent to take on Biscuit Week. The challenges compelled the participants to test their limits and show their originality.

Each tried to make an effort to impress the experts, but not all could.

However, for 31-year-old London resident, Tom, the week ended on a high note. He not only earned judge Paul Hollywood’s coveted handshake but also won Star Baker of the Week.

The creative entrepreneur, who learned the basics of baking from his mother and grandmother, delivered a consistent performance throughout the episode, wowing the judges.

However, it was his Showstopper dish that the experts, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, could not fault.

It was his clean craftsmanship, technical correctness, and clever usage of flavor combinations that earned him the handshake and the title of the Star Baker.

After being given the good news, The Great British Baking Show contestant called up his partner to share the information.

Unlike Tom, who celebrated and looked forward to week 3, Leighton said his goodbyes as he became the second contestant eliminated from the show.

What all did Tom prepare in week 2 of The Great British Baking Show season 16?

For the first round, which was Signature, the bakers were tasked with presenting 12 slice-and-bake biscuits with unique patterns or designs.

Tom decided to go all out and create an image of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque on his biscuits. He explained his choice, saying it was one of the “most incredible” buildings he had been in.

Tom gave his biscuits a blend of Turkish spices along with a lemon filling to balance out the flavors.

While reviewing his dish, Prue appreciated how detailed the design was. Paul agreed, saying they looked extremely neat.

They liked the appearance of the dessert, but it was the taste that stood out to them.

“It’s quite delicately spiced, but I think it’s really delicious,” Prue noted.

Paul, however, pointed out that the biscuits needed just another five minutes in the oven to be perfect.

Then came the Technical round, where the contestants had to present the judges with their versions of a hobnob.

It was the only challenge where Tom received some negative feedback. Paul was displeased with how oddly shaped and inconsistent the hobnobs were.

“It tastes okay, but it’s too much caramel and the chocolate’s all over the place,” he said.

With that, Tom concluded the Technical round in sixth place.

For the third and concluding round, the Showstopper Challenge, The Great British Baking Show participants were asked to create a biscuit time capsule that would have at least five mementos in it.

Tom decided to make his grandmother’s cottage with cardamom gingerbread. As for the mementos, he created his grandfather's cigar, a cereal bowl, a fish, and more.

The experts thought his presentation was “faultless” and “exceptional.”

After they removed the top of the cottage and tasted the mementos, they were taken aback by how good everything tasted.

Paul thought his cardamom biscuit was “spot on,” especially because it was a tricky item to produce.

Prue expressed a similar sentiment, saying she was thoroughly impressed because all the baking was “absolutely perfect.”

Paul added that he loved the textures and the designs, calling his presentation “untouchable.”

With that, Paul stepped forward and shook Tom’s hand.

Later in The Great British Baking Show episode, Tom was declared the Star Baker of the Week.

