"This isn’t the place for me": Chrishell Stause opens up about Selling Sunset reunion feeling like a "dog pile"

Chrishell Stause (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset season 9, which premiered on October 29, 2025, saw alum Chrishell Stause find herself at the center of all drama.

From strained friendships to long-lasting feuds and controversial remarks, Chrishell experienced a range of hurdles in season 9, all of which she relived in the reunion, set to be released on November 5, 2025, only on Netflix.

In an interview with Variety on October 31, 2025, Chrishell stated that the reunion, which was filmed in August, was an eye-opener for her.



“The reunion was so brutal. In that moment, I realized I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile,” she said.



While fans of Selling Sunset await the release of the long-anticipated reunion, Chrishell opened up to Variety, detailing how difficult season 9 was for her.

In season 9, viewers saw Chrishell get into a heated confrontation with Nicole Young when Nicole brought up Chrishell’s parents in the context of drug use.

Midway through the series, Chrishell’s friendship with Emma was tested when the latter introduced her boyfriend, Blake Davis, on the show. Blake’s entry impacted Chrishell and Emma’s friendship, as Chrishell was not fond of him.

Moreover, Chrishell remained at odds with Bre, who had allegedly used the term “transvestite” (unaired) while referring to Chrishell’s non-binary partner, G Flip.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell reflects on her relationship with Emma, her feud with Nicole, and Bre’s lawsuit







When asked about her tension with Emma and Blake, Chrishell recalled seeing “many red flags” the first time she met Blake.

The Selling Sunset star stated that she found certain things about his personality to be “dangerous.” According to her, he was not a “normal” person, which was why she did not want Emma to date him.

Chrishell added that Blake put on a show in front of the cameras, but was a different person off camera.



“Even though he was being nice, he compared people being nonbinary to mental illness. That’s my partner, whom I love dearly,” she said.



Looking back on her friendship with Emma, Chrishell admitted that it was “frustrating” to watch her go back to the man she complained about and had broken up with.

Although she tried her best to support her and do all the things as a friend, she was disappointed to see how Emma disregarded it all by prioritizing Blake and ignoring her calls.

Chrishell admitted that at first she blamed Blake for everything, but eventually, she realized that the two of them were “aligned.”



“We were best friends - me, her and Chelsea, who she also doesn’t speak to anymore. It’s a sad situation,” Chrishell opined.



Over the summer, Chrishell clashed with Blake online, claiming that he said pronouns were “dumb” and used racial slurs.

Despite that, to see Emma rekindle her relationship with him, Chrishell felt let down. Consequently, she stated that she did not want to be friends with her anymore.

Chrishell told Variety that her and Emma’s morals no longer aligned.

In April 2024, Bre was sued by former employees for creating a hostile work environment. Chrishell’s issue with Bre had more to do with her controversial remarks about G Flip, which were not aired.

While speaking to Variety, Chrishell said that she tried to steer clear of Bre as much as possible. However, she admitted that to see her make fun of someone she cared about was “surprising.”

However, it was Nicole with whom Chrishell had the most intense moment of the series. Looking back on the dinner party, where Nicole brought up Chrishell’s late parents, connecting them with the use of drugs, Chrishell said:



“She brings out the worst in me. Whoever can sink to bring up someone’s deceased parents, it’s pretty unforgivable.”



The Selling Sunset star explained she walked away from the situation without engaging with Nicole more because she believed Nicole had already made a “big a** of herself.”

Chrishell confirmed that Nicole got fired from the show, but refused to give a conclusive answer about Nicole's position at the Oppenheim Group.

When asked about the upcoming season, Chrishell said she had no information on when or if filming would begin.

Stay tuned for more updates.