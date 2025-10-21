“There was nothing that could have prepared me”: Jeremy Allen White reveals he lost his voice as Bruce Springsteen in new biopic

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: Jeremy Allen White attends a dinner for the cast and producers of "The Bear" at Musso & Frank Grill on June 9, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for FX Networks)

Jeremy Allen White revealed in a PEOPLE interview that he lost his voice after performing a Bruce Springsteen song. The Shameless actor portrays the legendary singer in an upcoming Scott Cooper biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, to be released on October 24, 2025.

He told the magazine that he had to belt out Springsteen’s 1984 song Born in the USA as he didn’t have much practice singing, and it took a toll on his voice for a few days after:

"He had years and years of playing in rooms like this and in s----- P.A. systems and really liked testing his voice and training, and I didn't have that," he added. "I didn't have that time, so I needed to shout, and that took me out. I remember recording 'Born in the U.S.A.' and losing my voice for a couple of days."





The multiple Emmy-winning actor stated that he had worked alongside the movie makers to imitate Springsteen's voice to an extent, but songs like Born in the USA, proved very difficult for him:

"We kind of got into trying to get closer to Bruce's voice, but then there's certain songs like 'Born in the U.S.A.' where there was nothing that could have prepared me."

“I felt like I was an alien”: Jeremy Allen White opens up about playing Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic

In his latest interview, White revealed that he was tasked with learning to sing like Springsteen and play the guitar in just seven months and had little to no experience with the guitar before accepting the acting role.

The actor also recalled his first guitar lesson for the role and how he felt out of place during the sessions:

"I felt like I was like an alien. I didn't understand where my fingers [go], how my fingers were supposed to behave. It was a very humbling start. I thought, 'There's no way in seven months I'm gonna be able to figure this out. But like anything, it was a lot of repetition."

Interestingly, despite White admitting not being fully prepared to take on the crucial role, Bruce Springsteen has commended the actor for doing a “wonderful job.”

At the October 5, 2025, screening of the movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, the Dancing in the Dark crooner praised White’s performance:

“I want to thank everybody for coming out to see our film tonight and our crew, a great cast,” Springsteen remarked on stage. “Jeremy Allen White for putting his whole heart and soul into the part, just such a wonderful job, and for playing a much better-looking version of me. I'm really thankful for that.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.