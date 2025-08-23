The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Claire demand answers, Victor expose Colin’s swindle, and Kyle’s secrets threaten his relationship

Kyle and Claire are slated for relationship issues on The Young and the Restless

Trust issues plague relationships on The Young and the Restless in the aftermath of the recent string of deaths in the soap’s storyline. While Claire wants peace of mind in her relationship, Kyle tries to keep a cover on some of his questionable actions. Elsewhere, Victor takes an upper hand over his latest rival by pulling out a page from the latter’s past.

The past week on The Young and the Restless played out the fallout between Audra and Claire, followed by Audra and Nate. Since Audra continued in her attempt to poison Claire against Kyle by throwing herself at her former lover, Claire vowed vengeance.

After catching her boyfriend and Audra kissing, the Newman granddaughter exposed Audra in front of Nate. This led to Nate doubting Audra, forcing the latter to break up with him. Meanwhile, Victor apologized to his granddaughter and her boyfriend for his interference and offered his blessings.

Elsewhere on the long-running CBS daily soap, Cane faced negative barbs from different angles. However, he continued to reach out to Lily. Unfortunately, he faced a setback due to Adam’s article declaring Dumas as Cane Ashby, which left his children furious with him. Meanwhile, Phyllis pestered him about his next plan while Nick and Billy tried to pretend allegiance with him.

The Young and the Restless: Claire asks for the complete truth

Claire called Audra’s bluff and exposed her before her boyfriend. As such, Nate and Audra broke up. Meanwhile, Victor apologized to her, and the grandfather-granddaughter hugged. However, Claire admitted to Holden that she was not completely sure about Kyle anymore.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Claire will confront her boyfriend. She will likely give him the opportunity to come clean about everything that transpired between him and Audra in France. She may encourage him to be honest so that she knows all and doesn’t get any nasty surprises later.

However, Kyle will refrain from being honest about his bedroom move, fearing that it may not look as innocent as he claims it to be. While he will try to keep the peace with Claire currently, this event may blow up to destroy their relationship in the future.

The Young and the Restless: Victor name-drops Colin

Victor recently apologized to Claire and Kyle. While he offered to step aside after an emotional embrace with his granddaughter, he assured Kyle of passing his stringent test. With his mind off the Claire-Kyle affair, Victor is ready to turn his attention to Cane.

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will find the Newman patriarch visiting Cane’s train. The senior Newman will likely ask Cane about the source of all his wealth. Cane will repeat what he has claimed previously, that his father, Colin, helped him earn honorably.

However, Victor will counter Cane’s claims, pointing out his knowledge about Colin’s last scam. He may emphasize that all Cane’s property dealings in Genoa City were with dishonest money. Since that may leave Cane surprised, Victor will likely insist that Colin lied to him and Cane wrongly trusted his father. Whether this leaves Cane shaken remains to be seen.

The Young and the Restless: Kyle will dig a pit through his lies

Kyle has been playing the victim in front of Claire since his return to town. Moreover, he feels vindicated after Claire exposed Audra, leading to her breakup. He may continue to badmouth his ex and insist on being framed. However, with Victor giving him a go-ahead, he may feel more comfortable in his relationship.

As such, when Claire asks him to come clean about all events and actions in France, he may feel awkward. He may remember that Jack and Diane have also asked him to be honest with Claire. However, as mentioned before, Kyle may not be convinced to describe his bedroom scenario to Claire.

As such, he may mention remembering a kiss or two in France but remain quiet about the more intimate situation. The Y&R spoilers hint that this lie will land Kyle in a deeper problem in the future.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to catch Claire and Kyle’s interactions while Victor corners Cane.