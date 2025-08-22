The Young and the Restless recap (August 22, 2025): Audra ends things with Nate while Cane faces rejection from his twins

Cane Ashby (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 22, 2025, Nate Hastings tried to save his relationship with Audra Charles but was pushed away. Cane Ashby dealt with guilt, loss, and rejection from his loved ones.

Phyllis Summers interrupted Cane’s plans, urging him to join her new project. Cane asked for patience as he focused on his children first, but Phyllis pressed ahead. Their clash led to talk about Cane’s interest in artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Devon and Lily Winters looked back on their own part in recent conflicts. They supported each other through Cane’s struggles, while Nate’s efforts to uncover Audra’s truth left him frustrated and uncertain about their future.

Cane and Phyllis clash over timing and ambition

On Cane’s train, he grew frustrated when Phyllis showed up again uninvited. She accused him of stalling and warned him not to ruin her plans. Cane said he needed to talk to his twins first, but Phyllis refused to wait.

She pushed for a project in the meantime and brought up artificial intelligence. Cane admitted it was part of his corporate vision but told her to learn more first. Once she became an expert, he promised to explain how it fit into his bigger plans.

Nate and Audra reach the breaking point

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Nate confronted Audra about lying and warned that he would end things if she didn’t tell the truth. Audra argued that nothing she said would matter, but Nate disagreed and begged for honesty. She blamed Kyle instead and ignored his pleas.

Out on the patio, Nate pressed her again, suggesting Victor hired her to ruin Kyle and Claire’s relationship for Vibrante funding. Audra didn’t admit or deny it but accused Nate of mistrust and said she wouldn’t stay with someone who saw her as a liar. She walked away, saying it was his loss.

Cane’s guilt resurfaces and family ties unravel

After Audra left, Cane showed up and offered Nate sympathy for Damian Kane’s death. But Nate turned angry, blaming Cane for what happened. Later, Cane had a brief chat with Esther Valentine before getting a painful text from his son, Charlie.

Charlie told Cane to stop calling and to leave him and Mattie alone, saying they no longer knew their father. Cane showed Lily the message when she arrived. He admitted he had lied about living a double life because he feared failing and didn’t want his family to see him fall.

Devon and Lily weigh in while Nate second-guesses

Lily told Devon about her failed attempt to influence Cane and feared she only made things worse. She worried Cane might turn to revenge instead of change. Devon then shared updates on Nate’s troubles with Audra.

Later, Nate met with Devon himself and talked about the breakup. Devon said it might be for the best, but Nate admitted he wasn’t sure. He feared Audra could have been honest and that he ruined a real chance at love.

Audra crosses paths with Phyllis

At the park on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis studied artificial intelligence to prove herself useful to Cane. Audra showed up, and Phyllis mocked her failed romance with Nate. Audra brushed it off, but their talk soon turned to Cane.

Phyllis hinted that Cane’s project was far bigger than Audra could imagine. Audra was left uneasy, realizing she was being pushed aside both personally and professionally.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.