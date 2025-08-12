The Young and the Restless recap: What happened on August 11, 2025?

Claire catches Kyle and Audra kissing (Image via CBS Network)

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, which aired on August 11, 2025, things took a dramatic turn as confrontations unfolded. As Claire was upset about the kiss that happened in Nice, Audra kissed Kyle again. Elsewhere in Genoa, tensions between Mariah and Tessa are growing, while Lily reveals Damiane’s fate to Holden.

On the other hand, Audra declares that she no longer wants Victor’s support, while Lily warns her about the looming threat to all the local companies in Genoa.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless on August 11, 2025

Mariha and Tessa’s growing troubles

On The Young and the Restless, Tessa sat with Damiel, who played the guitar for her. However, Tessa looked stressed, worrying about the fate of her marriage with Mariah, and her changing behaviour.

Elsewhere, Mariah sat with Sharon Newman, Sharon told her about Nick’s recovery, and Mariah felt at peace after learning that he is doing better. Further, when Sharon asked Mariah about Tessa and her marriage, Mariah advised Sharon not to overstep her boundaries, and also added that she has started therapy.

Lily brings bad news

Lily went to GCAC to meet with Cane Ashby; however, Holden appeared and told her that Aristotle Dumas texted him. Lily explained to Holden that Aristotle Dumas is none other than her ex-husband, Cane Ashby, and she further told him about Damian's murder. Holden was left in shock, unable to process Lily’s words.

Elsewhere as Audra sat with Nate and shared that she would no longer require Victor’s support in Vibrante. They further started discussing Damian Kane’s memorial, and Lily stops by. Lily warns them not to trust Cane Ashby and even alerts Audra that Cane would probably come after her company, Vibrante, because Victor was linked to it. Lily also reflected that staying closer to Cane was not good, as he had a tendency to influence people.

​Claire and Kyle’s relationship struggles

On The Young and the Restless, Claire has been stressed after the demise of her father, and even more when she learned that Audra tried to make a move. Things got even more stressful when she learned that Audra had been hired by Victor. Anyhow, back at the tack house, Claire shares all the details about Victor’s plan with Audra with her mother, Victoria. Claire also expresses that she wishes Cole were here to give her advice on the situation.

Further, Victoria shares that Claire should not stress about Audra taking Kyle. Later, Victoria runs into Jack Abbott at the Crimson Lights, and both parents discuss Claire and Audra’s current situation. Victoria mentions that Claire has already been caught up and stressed ever since she lost her father.

Later, Kyle confronts Audra and asks her to stay away from him. However, Audra stresses the fact that Kyle still has feelings for her, as he, too, could not resist her when she kissed him. Things took a dramatic turn when Audra leaned in and kissed him; however, Claire walked in just in time to witness them, leaving Kyle in trouble.



