The Young and the Restless finally delivers a long-awaited romantic reunion—Everything to know about Danny and Cricket’s relationship and upcoming wedding

Danny & Christine (Image via CBS Network)

For long-time fans of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, few couples have sparked as much nostalgia and excitement as Danny Romalotti and Christine "Cricket" Blair. After years apart, heartbreaks, and fresh starts, the beloved pair are finally giving fans the moment they've craved: a romantic reunion topped with an upcoming wedding. In the current scenario of the soap opera, Christine is excited and getting things done for her upcoming ceremony.

In the July 10, 2025, episode of the soap opera The Young and the Restless, the beloved couple got engaged. Further, in an interview with People magazine on July 9, 2025, actors who play Christine “Cricket” Blair and Danny Romalotti, Lauralee Bell, and Michael Damian, respectively, spoke about their characters' reunion after decades.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Here’s everything to know about the union of Danny Romalotti and Christine "Cricket" Blair from The Young and the Restless

On The Young and the Restless, Danny Romalotti and Christine "Cricket" Blair recently got engaged in an interview with People Magazine. The actors expressed that their characters got the much-anticipated reunion as fans were waiting. When asked about the engagement, the Larell Belle, who portrays Christine, said,

“We were super, super excited,... Because it’s been 35 years in the making.”

As the on-screen couple started dating during the 1980s, they got married in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii in 1990. However, they eventually got divorced after a few years, due to a series of misunderstandings caused by Phyllis Summer.

According to Soap Opera Digest, the major incident of the misunderstanding involved Phyllis’s claim that Danny impregnated her after a one-night stand, while he was still married to Christine. Following Danny and Christine’s divorce, Danny got married to Phyllis Summer. However, he married out of obligation but eventually got divorced in 1998.

Anyhow, as seen in the recent episode of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, Danny proposed to Cricket, replicating a few nostalgic moments from their first proposal and wedding.

During the People interview, actor Damiane mentioned;

“I think the nostalgia is really beautiful and that's what they're connecting to as well,.... I think that they're like, ‘Oh, my God, finally.’ ”

In the recent episode, Danny shared the news of his proposal with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and asked for his thoughts. Further on, the episode which aired on August 14, 2025, Christine later met with Lauren to discuss her wedding plans, where Lauren suggested designing three different dress options for Christine to choose from. When Daniel and Danny arrived, Christine confessed she was concerned that Phyllis Summers might try to sabotage the wedding and asked Daniel to ensure his mother stayed away.

Speculations suggest that Phyllis Summers could be planning to cause trouble for the soon-to-be-married couple. Danny has already urged his son to ensure that his mother stays out of the way and doesn’t create any unnecessary drama.

However, fabs are left wondering if Phyllis will allow Danny to finally find happiness with his one true love, Christine?

Or will she seize the opportunity to stir up trouble, perhaps joining forces with her new ally, Cane Ashby, to throw a wrench into the wedding plans?

Catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.