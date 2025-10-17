The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Alexis Bellino has an interesting response for Heather Dubrow skipping the wedding

Alexis Bellino (Image via Instagram/@alexis_bellino)

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino recently admitted that she was rather “perplexed" by her costar Heather Dubrow's reasoning for skipping her wedding to John Janssen.

This comment was in response to Heather previously sharing on Watch What Happens Live! that she and husband Terry Dubrow did not attend Bellino's wedding ceremony for several reasons, while pointing out that it was a complicated invitation for her due to her friendship with Shannon Beador, Janssen's ex.

Heather stated that she and Shannon are good friends and that they are not friends with Alexis and John "as a couple."

Alexis has shed some light on Heather's unexpected absence at the wedding ceremony while revealing that she even asked Heather to sing at the wedding.

Alexis is admittedly surprised by how Heather explained her absence from the wedding ceremony, Alexis said.

"Did something happen that I don't know about?"

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Alexis Bellino talks about Heather Dubrow’s absence

During an exclusive chat session on Reality with the King podcast, Alexis admitted that she thought they had a deeper friendship than that.

While further admitting to being a little perplexed, Alexis admitted that she has not texted Heather or reached out yet.

“It funny because — I don't understand it — we've gone to dinner with them several times, and I guess maybe it's a work friendship. But I thought we had a deeper friendship than that."

Bellino also stated that she felt like Heather gave "kind of an awkward answer," and further pointed out that her co-star had earlier revealed on a previous WWHL appearance that "she talked to Bellino more than she talked to Beador."

Alexis also stated that she was rather surprised by the turn of events and is still a bit thrown off. The television star stated,

"But we still just texted a couple days ago and even a couple days before that, and then she wished me well on my wedding day or right after."

Alexis Bellino talks about her dreamy wedding ceremony with John Janssen

Congratulations are in order as Alexis Bellino recently walked down the aisle with John Janssen in Laguna Beach, Calif. The wedding ceremony was an intimate affair, surrounded by 140 of their closest family members and friends.

The guest list included RHOC's Judge Jo De La Rosa, Galyna Saltkovska and Heather Amin.

While discussing the ceremony, Bellino told PEOPLE Magazine that the wedding was absolutely a dream come true, describing it as emotional and joyful, and calling it the most magical day of their lives.

Alexis and Janssen have six children between them from previous relationships, as the pair is now looking forward to "more love, more adventure, more family memories." The television personality added,

"Blending our families fully, building a life rooted in love and faith, and continuing to grow together," she added. "And lots of grandchildren, obviously. With six kids, there will be a lot of grandkids!"

Stay tuned for more updates.