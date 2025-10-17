"It looked pretty": The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon on Alexis Bellino and John Janssen's wedding

Shannon Beador (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Shannon Beador recently shared her thoughts on former co-star Alexis Bellino and ex-partner, John Janssen’s wedding, clarifying that she was well aware of the event.

While speaking on the Wednesday, October 15 episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, the 61-year-old Bravo star spoke about Alexis and John’s wedding, saying:



“You guys, they got married and it was in People magazine two hours later, [so] priorities? I looked at the photos. It looked pretty.”



Alexis and John told People magazine on October 4 that they got married the evening before in Laguna Beach, California.

In a statement to the outlet, Alexis stated that she envisioned a “dreamy, romantic, rustic chic vibe with earthy elegance.”



“Our venue gave us that perfect mix of natural beauty and privacy, nestled between the canyon and the sea. It felt like we were celebrating in a secret garden by the ocean,” she added.



Although Shannon shared a troubled history with both Alexis and John, she was indifferent toward their wedding.

When host Jeff Lewis asked Shannon if she did not “give a s**t,” she said, “No.” Shannon clarified that she did not care.



“Time heals everything, and it makes you see more clearly,” she expressed.



Looking back at The Real Housewives of Orange County fame Shannon Beador’s history with John Janssen and Alexis Bellino







Shannon began dating John in 2019 after divorcing her previous husband, David Beador. She had met John through mutual college friends.

On their first anniversary, she returned to the Newport Beach restaurant where she first met John to celebrate the milestone.

However, their relationship was not one without its challenges.

Shannon and John parted ways after four years of dating in January 2023.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was devastated by the sudden turn of events as she believed they were in a great place.

Eventually, John moved on with Alexis, who was previously married to Jim Bellino.

Tensions escalated when Alexis returned to The Real Housewives of Orange County and clashed with Shannon over John.

Matters got more complicated when Shannon got entangled in a DUI case. On top of that, John claimed that she owed him $75,000 for a facelift that he initially covered.

Shannon has since paid the money back.

Prior to the wedding, Alexis also claimed that she would not be part of season 19 of RHOC.

In an episode of the Going Rogue podcast, released in December 2024, Alexis said:



“I was not asked back next season. I can’t say it came as a shock, it did not come as a shock. It was a hard conversation.”



Shannon, who shared a volatile relationship with her, clarified that she had nothing to do with Alexis’ exit from the show.

In an interview with Us Weekly in January 2025, she stated:



“I have zero power with the network or production or anyone, and I would never want to interfere with someone’s livelihood. But Alexis Bellino is a TV star, and she’s been a TV star for 15 years, so I’m sure she’ll get a new gig sometime very soon.”



The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Heather Dubrow skipped Alexis and John’s wedding

During an October 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live!, Heather told host Andy Cohen that she and her husband, Terry Dubrow, were invited to Alexis’ wedding, but did not attend it because she was at “Parents Weekend” with their daughter.

However, her decision to skip the wedding was also influenced by Shannon, as she explained:



“Complicated invite, because obviously Shannon is a good friend and we’re not friends with Alexis and John as a couple.”



In the October 10 episode of the Reality with the King podcast, Alexis confessed that she was “still thrown off” by Heather’s decision, as she could not understand her reasoning.

Stay tuned for more updates.