The Rainmaker season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Did Rudy get arrested?

The Rainmaker Season 1 Episode 7 saw Rudy’s efforts to protect Kelly, not only from her abusive partner but also trying to keep her away from the legal battles. The previous episode saw Rudy’s big win against Leo and his team, as he got back into the field by taking the documents of the Tissue Committee, which were kept secret by the Tinley Britt.

Through the deposition, they learned that the hospital has been covering up 15 deaths of patients, including Donny Ray. The Rainmaker episode 7 opens up with Bruiser uncovering hidden cameras in her office, but she chooses to let them remain, keeping the feds in the dark about her knowledge.

Meanwhile, Sarah’s dad visits her in the office, where she asks about Leo, who is a good friend of her father. She says that ‘’Leo tried to hide a document from the plaintiff. There’s a committee at the hospital that may have investigated the death. We didn’t hand over the documents until we were forced to.’’ Sarah’s father believes that it's exactly how the firm works, and instead of bringing doubts within her own firm, she should grab the opportunity given to her by Leo.

On the other hand, Rudy got arrested. He brought in the very first victory for his team in the previous episode, but the tables were turned against him yet again. He was charged with the murder of Kelly’s husband, Cliff Riker.

Rudy gets arrested, but it turns out he took the blame to protect Kelly

Rudy and Kelly’s relationship hasn’t been portrayed as romantic yet, but for sure, there’s some spark between the two. Rudy has been seen caring enough for her neighbour, Kelly, who gets physically abused by her husband. This time, he was not just there to look after her, but even took the blame for Kelly, who shot her husband in self-defence.

Kelly was staying at Dot’s place, since Prince suggested that he should keep her somewhere Cliff would not get a clue about. However, Cliff follows Rudy and Deck after they leave the store, where they had gone to buy some stuff for Kelly.

Cliff followed them to Dot’s place and hid himself in the bathroom. Meanwhile, Rudy worries for Kelly’s safety and hands over a gun (which doesn’t have a serial number) to Dot in case of protection. Dot suggests that Kelly should move on with her life and stand on her own by filing for divorce, as she just can’t hide herself for a long time.

Meanwhile, Cliff was hiding in the bathroom with a baseball bat, and as soon as Kelly entered, he chased her. A violent struggle erupts as Cliff aims to kill Rudy, and Kelly acts quickly, shooting Cliff to protect Rudy.

Bruiser gets an update from Deck that Rudy has been charged with murder, and she steps in to protect him by taking up his case. However, Rudy lies about what happened at the crime scene by not letting her know that Kelly was the one who shot Cliff.

She later learns about the truth as she visits Dot’s place, where the murder happened. She notices that there have been three shots fired. One in the ceiling, one in the body, and the third was just a missed shot at the carpet.

Bruiser tells Rudy that he has lied about it and confronts him with the truth. She says,

‘‘The angle suggests that the shot came from the door to the kitchen, where I imagine you’re (Kelly) was standing.’’

Brusier closes the case by arguing that it was an act of self-defense. While talking with the other side’s lawyer, Robert Quinn, she manages to drop the charges against Rudy and set Kelly free. The case is settled outside of court, as the court would likely believe Kelly acted in self-defense, especially since she had been hospitalized four times due to her husband’s abuse.

Sarah gets access to the Tissue Committee’s documents

Sarah was doubting as to why her firm was hiding a report, and was even denied access by Brad, because she is a junior. However, she convinces him that she needs to be aware of everything so that she is not left clueless in the courtroom, where something she doesn’t know comes up.

She learns about Jackie and Pritcher and the 15 deaths in the hospital. Brad even tells her that Jackie has some files that Prticher wanted, and for that, he even broke into her house. Pritcher has kidnapped Jackie.

Last we saw, Jackie was when she reached Charlie’s house to warn him that he’s in danger, but Pritcher arrives, attacks Charlie’s wife, and leaves her in a coma. Sarah visits Charlie in the hospital to ask about Jackie. He tells her that he had lent Jackie some money, and the last time they spoke, she said that she had “found something she wasn’t supposed to.”

The Rainmaker Season 1 episode 7 ends with Leo’s and Prince’s confrontation, where Leo hands him the record of Pritcher and Jackie (whom the psychic nurse Pritcher has kidnapped). He asks him to find them, as Jackie has the files (on a pen drive) that could reveal a huge cover-up of the hospital.