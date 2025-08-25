"The inconsistencies" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Tigerlily confronts Adnan over where they currently stand in their relationship

Adnan and Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@tigerlilyabdelfattah)

In episode 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9, Tigerlily confronted Adnan about the shifting expectations within their relationship. The exchange highlighted the tension between what she felt was promised to her before and the reality she now faces. Tigerlily told Adnan,

"So this is what I don't like. The inconsistencies. You're telling me one thing to make me happy and it's bllsht... You don't mean it."

Her concern centered on changes in Adnan’s stance on religion, trust, and commitment, prompting her to question where they currently stand as a couple.

Tigerlily and Adnan address shifts in their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Shifting expectations on religion

Tigerlily raised concerns about Adnan’s changing approach to religion and what role it should play in their relationship. She explained,

"It's just too much changing. He's like telling me it's okay. Whenever we're in Jordan, he doesn't care if I'm Muslim or Christian. And then like, he doesn't, he never wanted a wife that wore a hijab. Then now it's like this sense of urgency where like, I have to be Muslim right away."

Adnan replied that he didn't want to push her, stating that if he was "annoying" her about religion, she should tell him. He also stated that he did not want to put anything on her, that she could be whatever she wanted.

However, Tigerlily reiterated that her concerns were not limited to faith; she was "asking questions" about their relationship, specifically what had changed and why.

Trust and relationship issues

The discussion then moved to trust. She said she didn't like him "telling me one thing and doing another." Adnan answered and said that he was saying what she wanted to hear.

Tigerlily then said how can she trust him if he blatantly admitted to it, and Adnan said that she shouldn't trust him and warned that if the trust issue came up again, it was going to be a "bigger problem." Tigerlily questioned the double standard, saying:

"So you think it's okay to tell me one thing to make me happy and then do something totally different?"

The discussion also revealed differing views on marital roles and responsibilities. Adnan explained that conversations with wives often sounded the same, emphasizing "I am the man here."

Later, Adnan urged Tigerlily to focus on family responsibilities and avoid conflict.

"Be happy tomorrow, the first day we have our baby. Keep thinking about positive feelings, not about negative feelings. Be like a good woman, baby. Be a good wife, like an understanding wife, not a small mind."

Tigerlily, however, responded that Adnan did not want to hear about the issue again, explaining it was all about him and what he wants."

Confessional reflections

In her confessional, Tigerlily explained her concerns about unresolved issues. She said that anytime she had concerns that she could not talk about and had to remain quiet, they would "pile up" and eventually damage the marriage.

With the delivery of their baby approaching, she reflected on the weight of these ongoing disputes.

Adnan, in his confessional, framed the discussion differently, emphasizing faith and cultural values.

"In Jordan, in Muslim culture, the right path to the way to the heaven with the God, with Allah, Be a good person, be a good father, be a good husband. I didn't do anything wrong with my life. Everything I do is perfect."

Stay tuned for more updates.